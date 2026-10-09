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State Pledges Agricultural Backing and R500m Land Reform Funding Amid Mounting Economic Strain

Government looking to ease pain of fuel hike, says Ramaphosa

Presidential enterourage visits Redlands Dairy Farm in Stutterheim

6 min read
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The South African government is considering interventions to alleviate financial distress for motorists and agricultural producers following a sharp petrol price increase that breached R30 per litre this week. Speaking during a visit to Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the severe impact of escalating fuel prices and confirmed that state relief options are under review.

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