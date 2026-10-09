The South African government is considering interventions to alleviate financial distress for motorists and agricultural producers following a sharp petrol price increase that breached R30 per litre this week. Speaking during a visit to Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the severe impact of escalating fuel prices and confirmed that state relief options are under review.
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