The Department of Employment and Labour has initiated an investigation into the death of Nkosinathi Zenani, a long-serving employee at the East London Golf Club, after the club reportedly failed to lodge a formal report regarding the fatal incident.

Zenani was killed and another worker hospitalised when heavy glass panels fell during the construction of a new padel court. Amid an ongoing police inquest, the club has suspended its general manager and appointed independent attorneys to investigate, while Zenani's grieving family continues to demand transparency.