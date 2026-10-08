The Department of Employment and Labour has initiated an investigation into the death of Nkosinathi Zenani, a long-serving employee at the East London Golf Club, after the club reportedly failed to lodge a formal report regarding the fatal incident.
Zenani was killed and another worker hospitalised when heavy glass panels fell during the construction of a new padel court. Amid an ongoing police inquest, the club has suspended its general manager and appointed independent attorneys to investigate, while Zenani's grieving family continues to demand transparency.
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