LOCAL HEROES | Saving lives one at a time through three decades of community and animal care

A group of animals being poisoned more than 30 years ago motivated Tracy Taylor and a friend to start the Starfish Project, an initiative built around helping wherever there is a need, even if they can only save one animal at a time.

Taylor said the project began when they encountered animals being poisoned in local communities and decided to distribute poison kits to help address the problem.

“We were sitting around a table one afternoon, having a chat and making up poison kits to distribute to the communities. We just decided that it was like the starfish,” she said.

Inspired by the story of the starfish, Taylor said the idea was that although they could not save every animal, helping one still made a difference.

“You're not always going to be able to save all of them, but as long as we can try, and even if we save one, we're going to make a difference,” she said.

Her work has since extended to animal welfare and conservation initiatives, including Baboon Matters, the Green Group and assisting the SPCA.

“Wherever there's a need when it comes to animals, then I will always find a way," she said.

"I'll grab a couple of people, get them to come on board with me, and then we just do what we do.”

Through her company, Elliott Brothers and Inyama Kunye, Taylor also supports community initiatives, including a feeding scheme run with the Cambridge Youth Society, which has been feeding residents since 2016.

She is personally involved in ensuring the programme has what it needs, while the company provides financial support.

The partnership also supports a community garden in Cambridge, where residents are growing seedlings and preparing land to produce vegetables for the community.

Looking ahead, Taylor hopes to continue the work for many years.

“I'm going to still be a mad hatter. I'm going to be this quirky chick and doing what I do,” she said.