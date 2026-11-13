LOCAL HEROES | iThemba Home provides safe space for children who need specialised care

Dr Gigi Ranjana — iThemba Children’s Home

Children with complex medical and special needs often require more than a safe place to stay, with a need for specialised care and support that many families struggle to access.

Dr Gigi Ranjana established iThemba Home to provide that care for abused and abandoned children in the Eastern Cape.

The idea took shape during the Covid-19 lockdown, when Ranjana and her family cared for up to four foster children, some with special needs.

“We realised there's a huge need to give a safe home to abused and abandoned children with complex medical needs and special needs,” she said.

After securing a suitable property surrounded by nature, the family gradually built the first facility, which opened to children in 2024.

iThemba Home currently cares for six children, all with special needs, including some requiring complex medical attention and palliative care.

“We stand here at iThemba Home because we think every child deserves to be loved and cared for, no matter their lifespan, disability or background,” Ranjana said.

She said the intention was not only to provide children with a permanent place to stay but also to help those who could eventually return to their families or be adopted.

“If a child has a family that they can go back to, our aim would be to get the child well enough to go on that journey,” she said.

For children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, the home provides continued care and support.

“We will walk the journey with the child in a home environment, taking care of them with all our passion,” she said.

The organisation also creates employment opportunities for women from disadvantaged communities, providing training and skills that they can share with their families and neighbours.

Ranjana, who started the Swiss Board of Aid in 2012, said her motivation had always been to make a difference despite limited resources in the Eastern Cape.

“We can't do everything as we would wish, but we can always make a difference,” she said.

"We cannot always make it perfect, but we can make something better.”