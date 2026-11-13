LOCAL HEROES | 'I always had a heart for the community and wanted to do something'

Robyn Brown — Nyara Youth Development

Growing up in the Nyara villages, in the Haga Haga area, outside KuGompo City, Robyn Brown remembers a close connection with the community, where her grandparents ran a store.

When she returned to the area in January 2021, she was confronted by the poverty facing families and decided to do something to help.

That decision led to the establishment of Nyara Youth Development, a nonprofit organisation focused on improving educational opportunities for children through academic support and community involvement.

Brown said she had moved back from Cape Town to her grandparents' farm after almost 20 years away and was shocked by how much conditions had deteriorated.

“I always had a heart for the community and wanted to do something.

"When I came here, I just really found that the poverty was through the roof and things were worse than when I left,” she said.

Having grown up in the area, she quickly reconnected with residents, ward councillors and community leaders, who supported her vision.

“Everybody just came behind me and supported me.

"It's been so fantastic just to have the support of the community and the parents of the kids that come here every day. They are behind us 100%,” Brown said.

The organisation's flagship programme is its after-school initiative, which provides additional lessons in mathematics and English, subjects pupils struggle with.

Using the Teach at the Right Level model, tutors assess pupils' abilities and help them work towards the academic level expected for their grades.

“If you educate a child, you give them a future, a career and something to hope for,” Brown said.

She said employing people from the surrounding villages was equally important, giving children local role models while creating employment opportunities.

“Every child deserves to dream and hope for a future. It doesn't matter what background they come from.