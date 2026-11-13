LOCAL HEROES | Giving Duncan Village children opportunity to develop their artistic abilities

For more than two decades, Buyile Geza has used drama, dance and music to give children in Duncan Village an opportunity to develop their artistic abilities while keeping them away from drugs and other social challenges.

Geza co-founded the initiative in 2003 with fellow Duncan Village resident Masibulele Dyakopu after becoming concerned about drug use and teenage pregnancies among young people in the community.

“We asked ourselves, what is it that we can do for Duncan Village to help the community?” Geza said.

Having experience in drama and dance, the two decided to use their skills to introduce children to the arts and provide them with something constructive to do.

“We said, let's take these children out of the streets by teaching them dance and introducing them to the artistic space, where they will not have time to go around learning how to smoke or dealing with drugs,” Geza said.

The programme teaches children drama, dancing and singing, while also giving them opportunities to attend festivals across SA, where they meet other artists and learn about careers in the creative industry.

The project currently works with 30 children, while Geza estimates that more than 1,000 have benefited since it began.

He said one of the most rewarding parts was watching children develop their skills and confidence.

“What makes me happy is when you see a kid growing from the character that you are teaching him and you see that this person is growing to be someone,” Geza said.

His nomination for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards was also meaningful because it showed that the community recognised his efforts.

“It shows that people are noticing what I am doing in the community. They notice the change that I'm bringing to the youth of Duncan Village,” he said.

Despite challenges, the children's enthusiasm keeps him going.

“When I get into the class and see them smiling, I cannot just give up on them. I'm giving them hope,” he said.

Geza hopes to establish international partnerships and exchange programmes, including opportunities for children involved in their production, Enyobeni, to perform nationally and abroad.