LOCAL HEROES | From poverty to purpose: One woman's mission to rebuild hope for the unemployed

Growing up in a poor household raised by a single mother who ran a tavern shaped Constance Zziwa's determination to help unemployed people find opportunities to improve their lives.

Through Work 4 A Living, Zziwa works with jobless people, helping them to rebuild their confidence, develop skills and prepare for employment.

The NPO has about 44 centres in SA that provide skills training aimed at helping job-seekers find employment, start businesses or pursue further studies.

Zziwa has spent the past 10 years helping unemployed people through the NPO, working as a facilitator and centre co-ordinator in KuGompo City.

She said her desire to help people living in poverty started at a young age, after witnessing the challenges faced by her family and community.

“I saw poverty at the core. One of the things that resonated in my heart was that whatever I'll be doing with my life will be helping the unemployed and the poor,” she said.

The organisation focuses on preparing people for the workplace through training, entrepreneurial skills and connecting graduates with potential employers.

“The first thing that we do is really to boost the confidence of the unemployed [individual]. We know that when someone is unemployed, hope is lost.”

Zziwa said job-seekers needed to have the necessary skills and confidence.

“Jobs are available, but are you ready for the jobs? Are you prepared enough for the job? Our aim is to train the unemployed to become job-ready," she said.

In 12 months, she trained about 391 people at the KuGompo City centre.

Of these, 159 secured employment, 89 returned to school and 20 started businesses.

Hearing from people whose confidence has been restored through the programme motivates her.

“I received a beautiful message from a student who came in having lost hope.

"They thanked me for bringing back their confidence and reminding them that it wasn't the end,” she said.

Zziwa hopes to see more unemployed people entering the workforce and wants employers to recognise the pool of trained job-seekers.