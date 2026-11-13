LOCAL HEROES | Friends of the Library helps pupils discover wonders of reading

A lack of interest in local libraries among children in Mdantsane prompted Sisanda Kopolo to start an initiative aimed at introducing young people to the resources and learning opportunities available at their neighbourhood library.

Mdantsane Friends of the Library, formally registered as a nonprofit organisation in 2025, grew from Kopolo's earlier career guidance outreach work, which she said revealed a need to reconnect children with reading and learning spaces.

“I noticed that in Mdantsane, the children don't utilise the library. They don't come to the library and don't even know that the library exists,” she said.

Kopolo believes technology has also changed how children access information, making it important to find creative ways to encourage them to visit libraries.

“Everything is on our phones, so Mdantsane Friends of the Library was created to bridge that gap,” she said.

The initiative organises events and works with schools to bring pupils to the library for orientations, where they are introduced to its different sections and resources.

She said watching children explore the shelves, ask questions and discover books that interest them was one of the most rewarding parts of the work.

“When they come into the library, you see them being inquisitive, looking at the books, wanting to learn more and asking to stay longer than the actual time we've been given by the schools,” she said.

Kopolo hopes to extend the programme to more schools, particularly those further from the library.

However, transport remains a challenge, and she often relies on teachers and principals to bring pupils in.

Being nominated for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards was an emotional moment for her.

“I cried when I got the call. With the work that we do, you just do it, and you don't know where it's going to end up,” Kopolo said.