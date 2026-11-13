LOCAL HEROES | Daily Bread Children's Home more than just a shelter

For children who come from difficult home circumstances, Daily Bread Children's Home provides more than shelter, offering a place where they can receive an education, care and support while growing up.

The organisation, which started in the late 1980s after two farms were placed in a trust for the care of children, currently accommodates 102 children.

Irma Joubert said Daily Bread was established to provide a safe environment for vulnerable children, including those living on the streets.

“Daily Bread is not just a children's home. That's what we are called, but Daily Bread is a place where we take care of the needs of vulnerable children,” Joubert said.

The home has staff and resources to ensure children receive food, clothing and education.

It also has a school on its premises, allowing children to learn while receiving daily care.

“We have the staff and the means to do this, to get these children not just fed and clothed but also educated.

"We have a school on the premises, and we do life with them,” Joubert said.

Most children stay at the home for two to three years, although some remain for much longer.

Joubert recalled one child who arrived when he was about four years old and is now 18.

“This is his life. His life has been here,” she said.

She said the organisation also tried to support children after they left, describing this as its next responsibility.

For Joubert, the children's laughter and happiness are what make the work worthwhile, despite the difficult experiences many bring with them.

“What really inspires me and makes me wake up is all the sounds you hear in the background, the sounds of laughter and joy of these kids,” she said.

“They come from dire circumstances, and we have a very small window of opportunity to make life better for them.”