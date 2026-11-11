Mdantsane teen Black Mamba determined to make his mark

At just 19, Mdantsane musician Indiphile Tempi, better known by his stage name Black Mamba, is hoping to make his mark on the South African music scene.

A producer, dancer and musician, Tempi combines the high-energy sounds of gqom and amapiano with influences drawn from his upbringing in Mdantsane.

His stage name, Black Mamba, reflects the speed, precision and energy he brings to his performances, as well as the challenges of growing up in the township.

"Growing up in Mdantsane forced me to mature quickly," he said.

"The name represents the hunger, the speed, and the fierce danger I bring to the music industry as an upcoming artist who is deeply passionate about my work."

Tempi discovered his passion for music at a young age, drawing inspiration from local artists who demonstrated that powerful stories could emerge from township communities.

He was later discovered and mentored by local musician Mshava, whose song Isalakutyelwa Sibona Ngomopu had a significant influence on him.

"That song has always spoken to me deeply because there is so much chaos happening in the streets," he said.

Tempi has also received guidance from gqom producer King Nasa, known for the hit Light iSavannah, and Mr Koko Godlo.

He credits the musicians with helping him develop his craft and become more disciplined in his approach to music.

"These are the guys who have been guiding and supporting me as a young, growing artist from the township," he said.

His single, Uzenza Mina, carries a message about self-worth, individuality and remaining true to oneself.

"It is a reminder that as much as people can try to act like you, copy you or mimic you, they can never truly be you," Tempi said.

"Each and every one of us is created differently, with our own unique spark."

Despite the challenges of establishing himself in the music industry, Tempi said he remained motivated by the work of other South African artists.

Among the songs that inspire him is Abantwana Bam by DJ Maphorisa and musician Young Stunna.

"That track keeps me going because it reminds me that no matter how dark it gets, God is always with us because we are His children," he said.

Uzenza Mina is available on major digital streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify, while work is under way on an official music video.

Tempi said marketing his music and attracting wider support remained among his biggest challenges.

However, he hopes to build an international audience and eventually collaborate with established amapiano artists, including Kabza De Small.

He also wants his journey to encourage other young people from disadvantaged communities to pursue their ambitions.

"I want to inspire every black child in the township and show them we can push ourselves to be even better."