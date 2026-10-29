Veteran comedian Barry Hilton champions laughter and mental wellbeing on Eastern Cape tour

Veteran South African comedian Barry Hilton is set to perform his unscripted 'Audience Unplugged' show at Bay Collective in Beacon Bay, marking the latest stop in his tour following recent performances in London and Australia.
With more than four decades of comedy behind him, 'The Cousin' is blending spontaneous crowd-driven humour with a passionate advocacy for mental health, sharing personal experiences to inspire resilience and healing.
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