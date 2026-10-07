Rapper, producer and content creator Phumlisa Gayiya, better known as Cap KillXR, is using his latest single, Let Them Know, to tell a story while encouraging young people to persevere during difficult times.

Released last week, the track draws on the events surrounding the death of American rapper Tupac Shakur, whose murder in September 1996 remains a subject of intense discussion three decades later.

For Gayiya, who hails from Dimbaza, near Qonce, the song is also about using music to communicate a message of strength and determination.

“I wanted to tell the story behind Tupac’s murder and how they killed him.

"At the same time, I wanted the song to remind people to stay strong during tough times,” he said.

The 23-year-old has been making music since 2018, but his interest in hip-hop started several years earlier, when he was a child.

He credits his older brother, who was a producer, for introducing him to music and giving him an early look at what happens inside a recording studio.

“My brother inspired me to make music because he was a producer.

"I looked up to him when I was young and would always go with him to the studio because I wanted to listen to his songs,” he said.

Gayiya eventually progressed from listening to music to rapping along to his brother’s songs before developing his own interest in hip-hop.

“I started rapping his songs and then started listening to hip-hop music. That was around 2014,” he said.

By 2018, he had begun taking his own music more seriously.

Since then, Gayiya has written and recorded about 20 songs, building his catalogue while also developing other creative interests.

His work extends to filming videos, writing articles, recording audio and designing graphics, which give him different ways of telling stories and expressing ideas.

“I have been in the music industry ever since 2018. I am also interested in different creative things, because I like bringing an idea to life,” he said.

Gayiya released his first project, an EP, in 2024. He has also worked with Durban-based artist Legend G, who featured on one of his projects.

Gayiya said collaboration was important to his growth as an independent artist.

Meeting music lovers, attending live shows and working with other creatives have helped him remain connected to the SA music scene.

Gayiya said the wider message behind his music was about the importance of perseverance.

He wants listeners, particularly young people trying to find their way in the creative sector, to understand that setbacks should not stop them from working towards their goals.

“I want my music to motivate people to work hard and push through challenges. Things can be difficult, but you have to keep going,” he said.