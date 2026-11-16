From sold-out dining masterclasses to global praise, Zandi Manyaku shares the secrets of Hush In My Kitchen

“To receive this recognition before the book had even reached bookstore shelves is incredibly humbling. It’s a beautiful affirmation of everything we’ve been building through Hush In My Kitchen.

Daily Dispatch asked her:

What inspired you to write You’re Invited, and why did you feel this was the right time to write about your culinary philosophy?

The book brings together everything I’ve learnt over the years, from creating delicious recipes and elevating everyday dishes to beautiful presentation and the art of entertaining.

After five years of building Hush, it felt like the perfect time to share my culinary philosophy with a much wider audience. In many ways, this cookbook is my way of extending an invitation to everyone who has ever wanted a seat at our table.

The title sounds very inviting. What does hospitality mean to you?

For me, hospitality is about making people feel genuinely welcomed, cared for and celebrated. Of course, I love a beautifully styled table, gorgeous food and all the little details that make an occasion special. That’s very much who I am. But none of that means anything if your guests don’t feel comfortable.

When people attend my events, I want them to feel as though they’ve been personally invited into my home, even when we’re hosting at a beautiful restaurant or luxury lodge.

In isiXhosa, we say Wamkelekile, meaning “You’re welcome.” It’s such a beautiful expression because, to me, it goes beyond simply welcoming someone through the door. It’s about making them feel that they belong, that there’s a place for them at your table and that their presence is genuinely appreciated.

And that’s the spirit behind the title.

The invitation is my way of saying Wamkelekile — come in, make yourself at home, there’s a place for you here. It’s not just an invitation to eat, but an invitation to connect, celebrate and create beautiful memories together.

What does abundance mean to you, both on the table and at the heart of a meal?

Oh, I love abundance! And anyone who has attended a Hush event will tell you that we don’t believe in sending people home hungry. (Laughs.)

But abundance isn’t necessarily about extravagance. It’s about generosity, making people feel there’s enough food, enough laughter and always room for one more person.

My mom has always had this philosophy of abantu mabatye — people must eat! And I think I’ve inherited that from her.

I love a table overflowing with beautifully presented food, but the real abundance is in the conversations, laughter and people gathered around it. You can serve the simplest meal, but if it’s prepared with love and shared generously, that’s abundance to me.

How did you decide which recipes would make it into the book?

This was probably one of the hardest parts of the entire process. I have so many recipes and, believe it or not, more than a hundred didn’t make the final cut.

The book features 91 recipes across nine chapters. About 40% are recipes from my cooking masterclasses, particularly those that were firm favourites with our guests. The other 60% are new recipes.

That was intentional because I have incredibly loyal guests who have attended class after class over the years. I couldn’t possibly give them a cookbook filled only with dishes they’d already cooked with me!

I wanted something familiar for the Hush community, but also plenty of new inspiration. The chapters reflect different occasions, from Brunch O’Clock and Table for Two (or Maybe a Few) to Impress the In-Laws, Cooked by Fire and The Sweet Table.

There’s even a section called The Boujee Touch: Garnishes, because you know I believe food must look as good as it tastes.!

Is there any recipe that has a personal story attached to it?

Oh, definitely. My Pilchard Phyllo Pie is one of my favourites because it takes me straight back to my university days.

I once invited friends over for a seafood pasta night, only for the star ingredient to turn out to be good old tinned pilchards. Not quite the glamorous seafood dinner they might have been expecting.

I’ve never forgotten that experience, and I knew pilchards deserved a comeback in You’re Invited.

This time, I’ve given them the full Hush treatment, transforming this humble, affordable ingredient into a beautiful, golden, flaky phyllo pie that I’d proudly serve at a dinner party.

I love that story because it captures something I believe strongly about cooking — you don’t always need expensive ingredients to create something impressive. Sometimes it’s simply about a little creativity, good flavours and beautiful presentation.

What is your own idea of a perfect dinner party?

Great food, beautiful presentation, fabulous music and even better company. I love a beautifully styled table, generous sharing platters and an atmosphere where everyone can relax, laugh and enjoy themselves.

But here’s the important part — the host must also have a good time! There’s absolutely no point in throwing this incredible dinner party if you’re going to spend the entire evening running around the kitchen while everyone else is having fun.

In fact, I talk about this in my hosting framework on page 6 of You’re Invited, where I share practical tips on becoming the host with the most.

For me, a successful dinner party is one where the food is delicious, the conversations are flowing and nobody is in a hurry to leave.

What do you hope readers will do differently after cooking from You’re Invited?

Firstly, I hope they’ll start plating their food beautifully. I always say we eat with our eyes first, and sometimes the smallest finishing touches can completely transform a dish.

I also want readers to feel confident about elevating everyday classics, experimenting with flavours and trying dishes they might previously have found intimidating.

But more than anything, I hope they’ll entertain more often. Stop waiting for birthdays, anniversaries or special occasions to invite people over. Sometimes a random Sunday lunch with people you love is reason enough to celebrate. That’s what You’re Invited is all about.

How did Hush In My Kitchen begin, and what gap did you see in the market?

I founded Hush In My Kitchen in May 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, although my love for cooking goes all the way back to when I was 10 years old.

What I wanted to create was something beyond conventional cooking lessons. I loved the idea of bringing people together to cook, learn, socialise and have a fabulous time while doing it.

When we eventually started hosting in-person culinary experiences in 2022, that vision really came to life.

I wanted to move away from the idea that a cooking class had to be a very formal, instructional environment. Why couldn’t we have great music, a glass of bubbly, a beautiful setting and still walk away having learnt how to make an incredible meal?

Today, Hush has evolved into a culinary lifestyle brand, with cooking masterclasses, curated dining experiences, luxury retreats, food styling and brand collaborations. And the cookbook feels like a natural extension of that journey.

What prompted you to pursue food alongside your career as a chartered accountant?

People sometimes find it quite amusing that I’m a chartered accountant who spends so much time in the kitchen. But I’ve always loved both worlds.

Accounting is my profession, and cooking is a passion I’ve had since childhood. When I started Hush In My Kitchen, I was working full-time — I still am — in corporate, and I’ve continued balancing my professional career with building the business.

It takes an enormous amount of discipline, particularly when you’re planning events, developing recipes, working with brands and managing a business alongside a demanding corporate role.

But I also think my accounting background has been one of my greatest advantages. Creativity is wonderful, but you still need to understand the numbers, budgets and commercial side of running a sustainable business.

I like to think I bring a little bit of the CA into the kitchen and a little bit of the creative into the boardroom.

I have worked as a bank analyst and at the Reserve Bank, and took on a few other risk roles in the insurance space.

What do you think resonates with people about your masterclasses and culinary events?

The vibe. I really think that’s what makes Hush different.

Imagine a cooking masterclass where there’s a DJ playing, drinks flowing, everyone laughing and having a fabulous time, but you’re also learning proper cooking techniques and leaving with recipes you can confidently recreate at home.

There’s an energy at our events that I absolutely love. We take the food seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

And then there’s the abundance. We love spoiling our guests, whether it’s through the food, goodie bags, beautiful venues, thoughtful touches or the overall experience.

We’ve hosted more than 90 culinary experiences, all sold out, and some guests have attended so many that they’ve practically become part of the Hush family. That loyalty means the world to me.

Your work includes cooking, catering, food styling, content creation, demonstrations and brand collaborations. What do you find most creatively rewarding?

I think what makes Hush In My Kitchen special is that we’re incredibly creative and we’re constantly challenging ourselves to do something different every year.

Each of our events has had its own concept, setting and personality. I don’t enjoy simply repeating the same experience over and over again.

One day I’m developing a recipe or styling food for a brand campaign, the next I’m planning an elaborate dining experience, and then I’m off to host a culinary retreat somewhere beautiful.

I’ve also had the privilege of working with more than 100 brands over the years, which has allowed me to explore food in so many different ways.

But if I had to choose, creating culinary experiences is probably the most rewarding. I love dreaming up a concept, bringing all the elements together and then watching people enjoy something that once existed only in my imagination.

What role has social media played in growing your business?

Social media has been incredibly important to our growth. We’ve built a community of more than 90,000 followers, and it’s amazing to think that something I started by sharing my love for cooking has grown into what Hush is today.

But what excites me most is that our online community has become a real-life community.

People discover us through a recipe video or an Instagram post, and before you know it, they’re attending a masterclass, joining us for a dining experience or travelling with us on a luxury retreat.

We’ve even had guests travel from other parts of Africa and beyond to attend our events. That still amazes me.

For me, social media isn’t just about followers or likes. It’s about building genuine connections and turning those connections into memorable experiences.

What has been your most memorable collaboration or culinary event so far?

With more than 90 experiences behind us, choosing just one is almost impossible. But our luxury culinary retreat at GweGwe Beach Lodge on the Wild Coast in August this year is definitely right up there.

We hosted 24 guests at this absolutely breathtaking, secluded destination in the Eastern Cape.

Guests arrived by private aircraft, and we curated an entire weekend of experiences, including a Moët & Chandon champagne welcome, beach Pilates with Zaya Wellness, a luxury safari champagne high tea and beautiful dining experiences.

What made it even more special was bringing together brands and collaborators from different parts of the country, including our wellness partners Zaya from Durban, to create something truly extraordinary.

And of course, doing this in the Eastern Cape made me particularly proud.

I genuinely believe our province is underestimated when it comes to luxury tourism. We have some of the most spectacular hidden gems in the country, and being able to introduce people to them through Hush is incredibly rewarding.

What are your strongest memories of growing up in KuGompo City?

To be honest, my childhood was quite simple, and I loved it that way. We spent a lot of time at home, and I was fortunate to grow up surrounded by so many family members.

We were always together. Family gatherings were such a normal part of life. Sometimes there wasn’t even a special occasion. Someone would just decide to have a braai, and before you knew it, everyone was there.

Looking back, I think those moments shaped so much of who I am today.

It’s probably no coincidence that I have an entire chapter in my cookbook called Cooked by Fire, dedicated to delicious braai recipes. Cooking over fire, gathering around food and spending time with family were such a big part of my upbringing.

How old were you when you made your first dish, and what was it?

I was 10 years old, and my very first dish was umphokoqo, or crumbly pap, which my mom taught me to make.

And would you believe it’s still one of my absolute favourite things to eat today?

I can practically make umphokoqo with my eyes closed. That’s my superpower!

It’s quite special to think that something so simple was the beginning of a cooking journey that would eventually lead to my own cookbook.

What role did your family play in developing your love of food? Who particularly inspired you?

I always say different members of my family contributed something unique to my love of food.

My mom taught me how to make umphokoqo when I was just 10 years old, and that’s really where it all began. My dad encouraged my curiosity by buying me cookbooks, which introduced me to a whole new world of recipes, ingredients and cooking techniques.

And my aunt introduced me to the art of dining, including something as simple as learning how to eat properly with a knife and fork. In my book intro, I talk about a piece of sausage flying across the table while attempting to use a knife and fork and being rescued by my aunt — wow!

Looking back, it’s quite interesting how those different influences came together. My mom gave me the foundation of cooking, my dad encouraged me to explore beyond what I knew, and my aunt introduced me to the elegance and experience of dining.

I think you can see a little bit of all three in Hush In My Kitchen today.

How has your Eastern Cape upbringing shaped the person and entrepreneur you are today?

The Eastern Cape is home, and that’s where my heart is.

I think my Cape Town community sometimes struggles to understand why I’m always finding an excuse to go back to the Eastern Cape. Whether it’s to host an event, explore a new venue or simply spend time with family, I’m always drawn back.

Growing up there taught me the importance of family, community, generosity and staying grounded. Those are values I try to carry into everything I do.

I’m also passionate about showcasing what the Eastern Cape has to offer. We’ve hosted some incredible experiences in the province, and I want people to see that luxury, beautiful destinations and world-class hospitality are not exclusive to the more obvious tourism hotspots.

There’s so much to celebrate about where we come from.

How much of your approach to hospitality comes from the way your family or community gathered around food?

Almost all of it! Growing up, you could casually say, “Let’s just have a small braai”, and the next thing the house is packed, there’s food everywhere and everyone is having the best time. That’s the kind of environment I grew up in.

There was always this understanding that when people come together, they must be fed, welcomed and made to feel at home.

I think I’ve simply taken that philosophy and added my own Hush touch to it — beautiful presentation, curated menus, gorgeous settings and a little bit of luxury.

But at the heart of it, the principle hasn’t changed. It's still about people coming together, sharing food and enjoying each other’s company.

What do you enjoy most about coming home? Who cooks, and what do you want to eat?

The best thing about coming home is being around family and enjoying the simple things I grew up with.

And believe it or not, when I’m home, I’m more than happy to let my mom do the cooking.

I absolutely love her food, especially her beef stew, tripe and umlewa (hardbody chicken). The funny thing is that her food has tasted exactly the same for as long as I can remember.

Her grandchildren have even given her the nickname “Same Gravy” because, according to them, everything she cooks tastes the same. I choose to believe that’s a compliment because consistency is important in cooking, right?

But seriously, there’s something so comforting about food that tastes exactly as you remember it from childhood. No matter how many fancy dishes I cook or beautiful dining experiences I host, nothing quite beats my mom’s cooking.

Oh Mabuyi Ntombi, usensbzile (mom, you are appreciated).