DELORIS KOAN | Keep on running, walking, stumbling, raging into this brilliant green spring

I have woken with the sun this morning.

I have family asleep, rising and falling with the surf breaking on Gonubie Point beyond their windows.

It's Saturday, 6.30am. Some friends are putting on takkies for the parkrun on Orient beach and pier, some are putting on dark glasses and heading down to Border Undersea Club, a most worthy collection point for oceanators.

These friends are having a counselling session.

It can feel that we are stumbling through the wreckage, going back to the physical spot where our friend died from her great white shark wounds. But, we all do this. I can tell you every spot where a motorcyclist started their departure away from this earthly existence.

But not today! I am closing the garden gate in this psychological graveyard. I am imagining it marking, like a stone cairn in the wild hills — Blouberg, Krakadow, Mary — the path to this

way and that.

Today, I chose the path to fun and adventure.

There is a westerly wind touching the back of my soul. Right before me the rumpled chaos of a beastly easterly is being smoothed and combed.

I discovered from Ed Gillfillan's wife, who was speaking with a broken but love-filled heart at his life celebration but a few weeks ago, that he taught her that our west wind has a distinct character.

Like the Zephyr, Mistral, Alizes, Diablos, Popoyo, Freemantle, Cape Doctor at Noordhoek beach, and our Berg, we should name it!

These winds blow from land to ocean, known as offshores, and they make oceanators instantly happy because playtime and adventure is at hand!

Even those who do not know it are having their mood lifted by these stratospheric spirits.

Ed is no longer with us, but his weeks-old son, sleeping, peeking, squirming on his mom's brave shoulder at this celebration of our friend Janine Lochrenberg’s life, has that lusty urge to get out there and live.

This sense of adventure is on the screen before us here in Stirling High’s music centre and auditorium.

As Janine's musician friends lean into their bows to the warm appreciation of Janine's viola set in the centre of their circle, we are all enthralled, amused and rendered ridiculously envious of her adventures.

Riding the rooftop of her rig, leaning into the surf with rawbone shoulders, her posture says, 'Get out there!'

It’s as if we are being told: Wipe those tears and your nose, untangle yourself from that anxious social web, and seek out full immersion in this liberating simplicity of the west wind sweeping the mist clear on Gonubie Bay.

Soon these precious women in my life and I will be sploshing in those waves foaming and rolling onto those sacred sands.

It's thrilling!

There is a seemingly endless flow of folk trotting and strolling past me here on Gonubie Point, plonked on my wonky picnic table bench.

I am in the shade of our hysterically posed red milkwood tree, topiaried into this comical shape by the sword in the wind.

One day a clever barber will see the golden value in this local "found object" and pioneer a new hairstyle. No more imported, imperial bovver and punk 'dos.

I will be getting into the chair and requesting not a wolf cut, burst fade, or mid-skin taper for me.

I will just say: "The Gqunube Sword in the Wind today please m'lord."

Isn’t that what our hairdressers and barbers are to us? They touch our heads, tug our locks, shape our very self-image this way and that while pouring the tea — sharing the latest

scandalous gossip or tut-tutting over the latest political verneukery.

If I became a hairdresser simply to spread the message of the looming Arctic burst about to send Europe into a freezing winter caused by a sudden stratospheric warming above the Arctic, or the Kelvin wave caused by overheated oceans sloshing back over the Pacific in this massive El Niño which is sending mansions caving into the ocean at Malibu, just imagine!

We’d have a proper environmental movement so desperately needed to save our sewage-throttled Nahoon and Quinera rivers.

Let me not ruminate on the slowing down of Amoc — the Atlantic Overturning Meridonian Circulation — when Greenland’s unprecedented ice-melt slows to a point that London could become the new Alaska with -20 C winters.

Ah, but here’s the thing. In Africa we will be hit by drought, storms and sea level erosion, but nothing like the northern hemisphere.

We have more issues with inequality and corruption than total climate chaos.

Watch how those Euros start fleeing south when it becomes clear that the goose has been totally stuffed there, and sunny, vibrant Africa beckons as a safer haven.