Late brother's beloved flower inspires national fashion title

A heartfelt tribute to family has earned Walter Sisulu University fashion student Lukhanyo Kilivile top national honours. Drawing creative inspiration from a flower beloved by his late brother, the 29-year-old designer took first place in the prestigious SA Fashion Week Student Competition 2026.

Hailing from Umzintlavu village near Lusikisiki, Kilivile overcame the setback of being eliminated in the 2025 semifinals to produce his award-winning garment, Suspended Heart, at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg.