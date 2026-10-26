Former Makhanda art educator makes vibrant mark on Cape Town's coastal community

Johannesburg-born Scholtz, who studied fine art at the Cape Technikon in Cape Town and initially worked in advertising, began her art teaching career at pre-school level when she lived in Eswatini, where she also offered adult craft and art classes.

“Those who attended really enjoyed my approach and when we moved to Franschhoek, I set up my own preschool where art for the little ones was a central part of my approach.”

Once in Makhanda, her teaching journey continued at primary schools.

“I jumped at the opportunity.

"I was also involved in the Children’s Art Festival which was part of the National Arts Festival. It was a fabulous journey.

“I also thoroughly enjoyed teaching pottery, mosaics and some evening art classes to adult participants.

"And by attending art classes with the wonderful artist and teacher, Sally Scott, I was also able to nurture and develop my own art practice.”

Six months after settling into her Clovelly home, Scholtz created a vibrant teaching art space by transforming garages into a studio.

“Over the years and as money allowed, we continued to improve the space, adding more light and a bathroom.

"When people walk into the space they reflect that it exudes creativity, as the room is filled with students’ artworks as well as loads of creative inspiration and materials, including bottles, leaves, branches, trinkets and shells.

"These all have the potential to be points of reference for art making or simply as visual stimulation.

“People feel inspired and stimulated when they come into the studio space and have been told it has very good energy.

"We moved to be closer to a vibrant, diverse artistic community, and to be closer to the sea and the mountains on our doorstep."

Scholtz says teaching children is a delight and privilege, while giving art classes to adults is fulfilling because the process includes erasing self-doubt.

“Guiding and encouraging experimentation and ‘mess’ allows children in this highly digital age to explore, imagine and grow in so many ways.

"Children up to a certain age are so inquisitive and uninhibited about what can be done with the materials that I present them with and the projects I offer them.

“What I enjoy about the adult art classes is seeing them flourish in their art practice, whether they are new to art making or coming to a regular class.

"Just to give themselves the gift of time is a privilege.

"Being there to challenge them to overcome self-doubt regarding their artistic abilities that were often quashed while they were at school or just to experiment and try new things is such a special opportunity.

"Seeing them embrace the process of art making in the way that they do in such personal ways fulfils me.”

She is an artist in her own right and when time allows, she captures her environment and her travels in a multitude of mediums.

“I very much reflect on my surroundings, especially the natural environment, which helps me to reflect on my own humanity.

"My focus has always been on ordinary, everyday surrounding stimuli.

"I work usually in a multimedia format as this enables me to play with texture and provides depth to my art.

“I approach my art with curiosity and it reflects my deep love of and interest in my surroundings and in nature; as well as my travels to interesting places within our borders or beyond.

“I do not stick to any single medium, but play with many, including ink, watercolour, acrylic, usually with an element of collage, which allows me the freedom to experiment depending on what I aim to achieve in any single artwork.”

Making time for her own creative pursuits is a massive challenge but Scholtz manages to attend a weekly art class and three years ago participated in a three-woman exhibition along with Sue Kaplan and Carin Abramovitz in Kalk Bay.

“That really got me out of my comfort zone into the space of creating my own art in addition to teaching it.

"It was a practice which was reawakened in me and pushed me to create art of a high standard for exhibition purposes.”

It also prepared her to throw open her Creative Space Studio doors to art enthusiasts at the Open Studios Fish Hoek & Clovelly weekend earlier this month, an initiative she helped found in 2025.

“This year's event was significantly bigger and for me the exciting part about the weekend, especially for the areas of Fish Hoek and Clovelly, is the celebration of the arts in the Valley. There is so much creativity lurking here!

“It is very exciting having so many of the visitors passing through and reflecting on the different artworks displayed.

"The diversity of mediums and styles kept the interest levels up for those that came.

“The format of opening homes and personal art spaces to the public makes art so much more accessible, compared to a formal gallery.

"You are able to meet the art maker in situ, chat to them and ask about techniques used and so much more.

"The most important part of being part of an event like this is the connection with fellow artists in the valley as well as making art accessible to a wide and diverse audience.”

And, because she has always been community-minded, she leapt headlong into beautifying the Lower Silvermine Wetland Area, situated moments away from her home.

“My husband and I have been very active in community in all the places we have lived.

"When we moved to Clovelly, I also ran mosaic classes from my studio and there was an opportunity for us to get involved in the Lower Silvermine Wetland Area, between Clovelly and Fish Hoek.

“There were several discarded concrete bases that used to house old educational signage from the City of Cape Town, but they were empty.

"I drew up some designs and with some community members we contributed to the mosaics that depicted the fauna and flora of the wetlands.

"Over a period of about seven weeks, we came together one night a week and as a collective, developed the mosaics which were then installed into those concrete bases.

"It was a wonderful community effort.”

Now, when walkers and runners make their way around the wetland walkway, they can enjoy striking mosaics depicting the creatures that live there or take a breather on mosaiced and modified cement dustbins that now serve as quirky seating.

“I am very much a community person and have benefited from community in all the places we have lived.

"I find that when people get involved as a group on community projects, it helps build a sense of purpose and buy in, which is so important for psychological wellbeing and connectedness.

"We are so fortunate to live and work in this beautiful environment, and giving back and working side by side with others while doing so gives great purpose and meaning to my life.”

In the new year, Scholtz and her husband are embarking on a budget backpacking adventure in central and south east Asia, a trip that is sure to stir up more creative juices.

“Who knows what artistic practice will flow from me, but it is my intention to take some sketch pads and art equipment with me and to record our travels in one way or another. Watch this space!”