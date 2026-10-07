Heritage on the menu: EC women turn treasured traditional recipes and indigenous knowledge into a lasting record

While many South Africans do not think twice about spending money on dishes inspired by other cultures, a group of nearly 100 Eastern Cape women are using their love for storytelling, the arts and traditional recipes to preserve indigenous knowledge.

Calling themselves the Eastern Cape Women Writers Association, many in the group, which comprises 88 women of all ages, have had their books — both fiction and non-fiction — published, while others have just begun the journey towards becoming published authors.

Members come from different backgrounds and are involved in writing poetry, storytelling, food crafts and visual arts, among a host of other creative activities.

The association was founded by Ngqeleni-born author and baker Yondela Ngqokelela, and while its members are spread throughout SA — from Pretoria to Cape Town — all originally hail from the Eastern Cape.

Ngqokelela, who publishes her baking projects on the Facebook page Amampondo Bakers, has had two works of fiction published: Undiphucile Khorona, based on experiences and challenges brought on by Covid-19, and Umfundisintsapho Ulibulele Ikamva Lam!, which she describes as an isiXhosa drama book.

The 35-year-old is currently working on a non-fiction book as well as a documentary based on her HIV journey and personal experiences.

Through these, she hopes to share her story, create awareness and address the stigma surrounding HIV, as well as encourage people to take care of their health and treatment.

Of their efforts as an association, Ngqokelela said: “Our work is about helping women tell their stories and celebrating African culture.

"We bring together writers, crafters and artists to keep our traditions alive.

“We work with women who love sharing their stories, art and food that show the beauty of our culture.”

One of their most impressive feats, in 2025, was the publishing of a 92-page recipe book laden with different original, traditional dishes.

It was after the members sat down and analysed traditional food, including how it was made by their forebearers, that Ngqokelela came up with the idea of the traditional recipe book.

She believes preserving knowledge about traditional dishes will benefit future generations.

She said it was important to document African recipes, which were previously passed down from one generation to the next through storytelling and oral tradition.

But times had now changed. As such, if the knowledge was not written down, there was a possibility it could get lost.

Traditional recipes are also not just about food, but carry cultural identity, history, and the knowledge of mothers and grandmothers.

“Maybe there is a grandmother somewhere who can no longer prepare her favourite traditional dish but with this recipe book, her grandchildren can now get step-by-step instructions on how these meals are prepared from this recipe book,” she said.

“I felt it was very important that we write it down so we can have a reference because what is written down stays forever.”

Among the contributors to the book are well-known publisher Nozuko Mbana, its editor Nontuthuzelo Conjwa-Diya, and Prof Buyiswa Mini, who served as the editor-in-chief.

Ngqokelela said most of the book's contributers were elderly women with a vast knowledge on African food and how to prepare it.

“Our traditional food recipe book is very special, it is full of traditional dishes and stories that remind us of where we come from.

"It is more than just a book, it is a way to keep our culture and history alive,” Ngqokelela said.

Some of the traditional foods highlighted in the recipe book include Isigwampa (a mixture of milled mealie meal and green leafy vegetables), Umxoxozi (wild watermelon), Umcuku (a traditional Xhosa dish made from a mixture of fermented sour porridge (amarhewu) and crumbly dry pap (umphokoqo), Isonka Samazimba (sorghum bread), Isophu (fresh maize and bean soup), Umkhupha (steamed cornmeal bread), Umqa (pumpkin mixed with mealie meal), Isonka sombona omtsha (fresh corn bread), Udodorhoyi (steamed bread) and Iguluda (a traditional dish made by cooking maize meal and sugar beans together into a thick porridge).

The book, titled: IiResiphi zokutya kwesiNtu was published by Mbana Design Publishing House and was launched last month at the first African Food Festival at the Mthatha Arts Centre Pop-Up Store at the Mall of Mthatha.

Ngqokelela, the association's chair, said the idea came about in 2024 when she woke up one day craving Isigwampa.

The recipe traditionally combines green leafy vegetables and maize meal to make a thick and filling dish.

The exact ingredients and method can differ between families and communities.

Nowadays, people often use whatever green vegetables are at their disposal to make isigwampa.

“I tried to make it, I tried hard to remember how my grandfather used to prepare it, but in the end, what came out was not really what I had in mind.

"I thought maybe there are still many elderly people who have the knowledge of how things are done, but some die with that wealth of knowledge,” she said.

“Some of our history was never written down and that puts us at a huge disadvantage.

"Then you hear people say knowledge should be passed from generation to generation, though it is not written anywhere.

"Remember, usually when you tell a story to someone and they in turn tell this story to someone else, it might not come out exactly the way you told it to the [first] person.

“Our history of indigenous and traditional food is lost.

"When you ask someone from KuGompo City how umqa is made, they will tell you a story that is not how you know of how the dish is prepared in the Mpondoland area for instance.”

When Ngqokelela met several women who have had books published in isiXhosa, she discovered that many were dejected, saying books written in English enjoyed greater recognition and sales.

Through her determination, she has been successful in getting isiXhosa books displayed at festivals, as well as some platforms, such as the Amazwi Museum and Mandela Museum programmes, which showcase works by the association's members.

Ngqokelela began by linking women through setting up a WhatsApp group where members could communicate and share ideas.

Eventually, she pitched the idea of starting an association.

This gave birth to the Eastern Cape Women Writers Association in 2022.

The members have repeatedly applied for funding to support aspiring authors in getting their work published.

"Funding is important because our activities require resources.

"This includes publishing and printing books, as well as workshops, exhibitions, festivals, venues and transport to these," Ngqokelela said.

She said the association was created for women — to give them a space where they could support one another, develop their work and have their voices heard.

She said the association's primary focus was on promoting the isiXhosa language, African culture, heritage and literature.

“We create platforms where women can share their stories, showcase their talents and preserve our culture and traditions.”

They group also successfully hosted their first-ever African Food Festival in Mthatha last month, showcasing the best of local traditional dishes.

This after they received support from the OR Tambo district municipality’s tourism office.

Anyone interested in joining the association can message 078-794-9921. The group's Facebook page is Eastern Cape Women Writers Association.