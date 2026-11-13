IN THE GARDEN | The best shade-tolerant herbs to cultivate in kitchen pots

This was a question asked of me recently.

“Mint,” I said, thinking of the trough of healthy mint plants at my kitchen door.

The sun wanders across this part of the garden for about three to four hours every day satisfying the mint’s need for conditions in partial shade.

With a reputation for being an invasive spreader with underground runners known to monopolise its space, choking and crowding out the roots of plants growing near them, mint should be grown in its own container.

Or, you could insert a vertical root barrier in the soil beside the mint plant if you have a limited area for growing herbs and would like to plant others beside it.

Another idea is to drive some slates or plastic lawn edging vertically around them to contain their roots.

You’ll be grateful to have mint in the garden during the festive season.

Mint is the essential herb for complementing roast lamb in mint jelly, sauce or mint yoghurt sauce.

Chilled Mojitos enjoyed as a refreshment on a hot summer’s day (or anytime) have their main ingredient as mint.

Or simply add slices of lemon/cucumber and mint to the table’s drinking water which makes it more thirst quenching.

Sunlight is the lifeblood of herbs, especially as the part of the herb plant that we mostly need for culinary purposes is its leaves.

This means a certain amount of sunlight is essential for developing the green pigment in the leaves called chlorophyll, which absorbs light in order to manufacture food for the plant through the process of photosynthesis.

Too little sunlight will result in leaves that turn yellow-green instead of green.

Without sufficient sunlight the herbs become leggy, pale and weak and lose much of their flavour.

The soil needs sunlight too. It prevents it from becoming soggy which can encourage root rot and fungus gnats.

Rotating the pot the herb is planted in will serve its need for sunlight.

Other herbs with partial shade needs include parsley, cilantro, chives and dill.

Herbs like basil, thyme, rosemary and mint make their oils in sunlight so when there is a lack of it the herbs taste bland.

Choose a south-facing window if you plan to grow the herbs on a windowsill.

Parsley is used as a garnish and for flavouring savoury dishes.

Curly parsley has tightly packed curly leaves. Italian or flat leaf parsley has smoother leaves.

In the rose garden parsley helps to attract beneficial insects like ladybirds. They eat the aphids which feast on the tender growth of the rose plant.

Parsley makes an excellent pot plant. As it has a long taproot, choose a deep pot with good drainage holes at the bottom. Do add stones or bits of broken crockery to allow excess water to drain from the pot which should be 15 to 25cm wide.

Fill the pot with a good quality, moisture retentive potting mix. (Ordinary garden soil won’t do).

Keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged. Insert the first digit of your finger into the soil to ascertain whether it needs watering or not. It is recommended that every fortnight to a month that you water it with a half strength of liquid fertiliser such as Seagro.