Simple methods for preparing authentic South African heritage meals
Heritage on a menu: Two traditional dishes
Step-by-step guides to hearty maize greens and sweet wild watermelon porridge
SSikho Ntshobane
1 min read
Celebrate the rich flavours of South African indigenous cuisine with two classic traditional recipes: Isigwampa and Umqa womxoxozi. These nourishing dishes highlight time-honoured culinary heritage, turning staple maize meal, indigenous leafy greens, and wild watermelon into wholesome, comforting home-cooked meals.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Isigwampa combines milled maize meal with pumpkin and nutrient-rich indigenous greens such as amaranth, blackjack, and wild onion.
The vegetables for Isigwampa are boiled briefly before stirring in maize meal and simmering gently until thick and thoroughly blended.
Umqa womxoxozi is a traditional wild watermelon porridge made by slow-cooking deseeded melon until tender and pulverising it into a fine pulp.
Maize meal, sugar, and salt are incorporated into the melon puree and simmered for an hour to achieve a rich, sweet consistency.
isigwampa and umqa Green one is isigwampa. The yellow dish is umqa
Isigwampa
Isigwampa — a milled maize that is ground into a powder.
Method
You have to gauge how much maize meal you need to use based on how much green leafy veg and how much pumpkin you have to be mixed with the maize meal. Roughly it would be one cup maize meal to two cups of vegetables. Add more maize meal if you need to. You can use several different types of leafy greens — from unomdlomboyi (amaranth or wild pigweed), imbilikicane (white goosefoot), umhlabangulo (blackjack or Bidens pilosa), isiqwashumbe (Cape marigold), itswele lesiXhosa (isiXhosa onion), iguzu, half a cabbage and water. Put all the vegetables in a pot and then pour in water — roughly 3 cups, if using 1 cup of maize meal. Place a lid on the pot and boil for 5 minutes. Then add the maize meal and salt and close again. Reduce the heat and wait for 5 minutes. Start stirring and mixing the veg and maize meal to ensure everything is mixed together nicely. Let the ingredients simmer in the pot for 20 minutes.
Umqa womxoxozi wild watermelon
Ingredients: Half a watermelon salt, a quarter of a tsp
Water, 3 cups
Sugar, one tbsp
Maize meal, 2 cups
Method: Slice your watermelon and take out the seeds. Place in a pot with three cups of water and cook for an hour. Once the watermelon is cooked and becomes soft, pulverise the pieces into a fine pulp and then add the maize meal, sugar and salt. Stir so that the ingredients are properly mixed. Allow to simmer for another hour.