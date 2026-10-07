You have to gauge how much maize meal you need to use based on how much green leafy veg and how much pumpkin you have to be mixed with the maize meal. Roughly it would be one cup maize meal to two cups of vegetables. Add more maize meal if you need to.

You can use several different types of leafy greens — from unomdlomboyi (amaranth or wild pigweed), imbilikicane (white goosefoot), umhlabangulo (blackjack or Bidens pilosa), isiqwashumbe (Cape marigold), itswele lesiXhosa (isiXhosa onion), iguzu, half a cabbage and water.

Put all the vegetables in a pot and then pour in water — roughly 3 cups, if using 1 cup of maize meal. Place a lid on the pot and boil for 5 minutes. Then add the maize meal and salt and close again. Reduce the heat and wait for 5 minutes. Start stirring and mixing the veg and maize meal to ensure everything is mixed together nicely.

Let the ingredients simmer in the pot for 20 minutes.