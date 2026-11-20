The Competition Commission has secured commitments from social media platform X and its artificial intelligence arm to help South African news publishers understand how to generate revenue and manage the use of their content — but a top industry analyst has questioned whether the deal delivers meaningful economic value to the media.

The settlement with X Corp and a separate voluntary undertaking by X.AI follow appeals against remedies imposed after the Commission’s Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI). Both companies withdrew their appeals after negotiations with the Commission.

But technology analyst Arthur Goldstuck said the outcome appeared to offer little to publishers, particularly smaller news organisations with limited resources to invest in platforms that have generated little income for them.

“I see very little economic value for publishers in this agreement,” Goldstuck said. “Nothing they have agreed to appears to represent a win for SA media.”

The Commission’s own inquiry found that four South African news publishers earned a combined $914.25 from X’s Creator Revenue Sharing programme, Goldstuck said. It also found that referral traffic from X to South African news media fell from 6.81% in 2023 to 0.51% in 2024.

Under the new two-year settlement, X has undertaken to establish a Monetisation Support Programme within six months of the Commission confirming that the remedies have been amended.

The programme will offer workshops twice a year covering X’s revenue tools, analytics and content strategies intended to help publishers grow their audiences and attract advertisers.

Publishers will have to attend at least one workshop, apply and meet X’s rules and integrity criteria to access the programme. X Premium will be provided for two years where required, after which publishers will have to pay for it themselves. The existing revenue calculations will remain unchanged.

Workshops may be recorded and translated into up to five vernacular languages, subject to sufficient demand and requests from participating South African media organisations.

X has also committed to training on settings that allow publishers to manage how their public posts and data may be used to train Grok, its AI chatbot. The settlement includes digital-literacy programmes for adults and/or children, covering media literacy, digital safety, critical thinking and responsible platform use.

Goldstuck said the agreement encouraged publishers to put more effort into X without requiring the platform to address changes that had undermined publishers’ ability to attract readers to their own websites.

The original inquiry had raised concerns about the impact of digital platforms on news organisations, whose advertising and audience revenues have been under pressure as readers and advertisers move online.

The Commission’s separate arrangement with X.AI also stops short of requiring payment to publishers for the use of their journalism.

The company, now known as SpaceX Super Intelligence LLC, has undertaken to provide training on Grok settings and robots.txt protocols — instructions publishers can use to communicate whether they want automated web crawlers to access their content.

The undertaking includes funding, materials and internal resources for the training. Sessions are to take place twice a year, beginning within six months of the Commission withdrawing its original remedies, with materials kept updated and available for two years.

Goldstuck said the training offered information about controls but no guarantee that publishers’ reporting would be protected or paid for.

A robots.txt instruction depended on a crawler respecting it and could not undo the use of content already collected, he said.

A meaningful arrangement between AI companies and publishers would include clear licensing choices, payment for authorised use of journalism in AI training and answers, transparent reporting on how content was used, and independently verifiable opt-outs.

Smaller publishers should also be able to negotiate collectively, rather than having to bargain individually with global technology companies, he said.

The Commission’s original inquiry examined how AI services could use news content both to train models and to generate answers based on current information. It raised concerns that publishers could lose traffic and revenue when chatbots summarised their reporting rather than directing users to the original articles.

The new arrangements also have eligibility requirements. To qualify, organisations must be based in South Africa and publish print, online, radio or video news primarily covering current affairs or public-interest events at local, provincial or national level. They must also be current members of either the Press Council of South Africa or the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

The Commission said the commitments represented a move from remedies towards practical benefits that would help local publishers navigate the changing digital environment.

Goldstuck, however, said the settlement left the imbalance between global platforms and the news organisations producing original journalism largely untouched.

“Training workshops leave that imbalance intact,” he said.

The Commission indicated it was unable to provide a response to further questions inside the newspaper’s deadline.