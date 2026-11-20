The South African Reserve Bank has opted to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.25%, balancing persistent inflation concerns against the fragile financial health of households and businesses. The decision leaves the prime lending rate steady at 10.75% following a close vote by the Monetary Policy Committee.

While October consumer inflation surged to a two-and-a-half-year peak of 5.2%, policymakers chose to pause after two previous adjustments this year. Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned, however, that the central bank remains prepared to tighten policy if upward pressures from fuel, global rates, and currency weakness continue to escalate.