South African motorists could see significant relief at the fuel pumps this December, with petrol prices on track to drop by nearly R3 per litre. Lower international crude oil prices are driving the projected reductions, offering a timely financial boost ahead of the festive season.
While petrol drivers stand to benefit from notable savings, the outlook for diesel remains mixed. Final adjustments will depend on market shifts before the official December implementation.
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Mid-month Central Energy Fund data indicates petrol prices could drop by up to R2.90 per litre in December.
The anticipated decrease follows a sharp drop in Brent crude oil prices from $118 to approximately $92 a barrel.
Diesel drivers face mixed fortunes, with projections showing a 28c increase for 500ppm and a 12c cut for 50ppm.
These mid-month estimates remain preliminary and may shift before official adjustments are announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.
The finalised fuel price changes are scheduled to take effect on 2 December.
A petrol attendant pumps fuel into a car. Picture: AI-generated illustration
Motorists could get a welcome break at the pumps in December, with petrol prices potentially dropping by close to R3 a litre, according to the latest Central Energy Fund (CEF) data.
The mid-month figures point to a projected reduction of about R2.65 a litre for 93-octane petrol and R2.90 for 95-octane inland, after taking into account the partial reversal of temporary fuel levy relief introduced in November.
The improvement is largely linked to lower international oil prices. Brent crude has fallen from about $118 a barrel at the end of October to around $92 by mid-November.
Diesel motorists are less likely to share fully in the relief. The latest projections point to a possible 28c a litre increase in wholesale 500ppm diesel, while 50ppm diesel could fall by about 12c.
The figures are not final. They reflect the CEF's mid-month snapshot and could change before the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the official adjustments. The new prices are expected to take effect on December 2.
For now, the outlook is considerably brighter for petrol motorists — but the final saving will depend on how oil prices, the rand and other fuel-price adjustments move during the rest of the month.