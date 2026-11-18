As the world observes Global Entrepreneurship Week from November 16 to 22, Buffalo City and the wider Eastern Cape offer an interesting snapshot of the activities taking place to support entrepreneurship, the creative economy and local economic development.

From fashion and film to sport, music, arts and informal trade, there is no shortage of platforms bringing people together this week.

Markets are being organised, exhibitions are opening, designers are preparing to showcase their work, and entrepreneurs are being presented with opportunities to participate in activities that could potentially grow their businesses.

At first glance, this is encouraging.

But perhaps it also presents an opportunity to ask useful questions like "are we doing enough to turn these platforms into sustainable economic opportunities for the people they are intended to benefit?"

Consider the calendar.

The Amathole District Film Festival is bringing attention to the creative industries, providing a platform for filmmakers and other industry participants.

Movember Fest has incorporated a golf day, markets, live music and fashion into its programme.

The Eastern Cape Creative Arts Enterprise Market at Heroes Park in Quigney will bring together local creative entrepreneurs, while the BCM Fashion Show at East London Golf Club provides another platform for designers to showcase their work.

There is also the Sakhi uMdantsane Week Festival, combining jazz, sport, culture and community activity, alongside an exhibition at Ann Bryant Art Gallery.

Each initiative has its own identity and objectives, but collectively they demonstrate the range of activities taking place within our local economy.

The question, however, is not simply how many events are taking place.

It is who benefits from them and what happens afterwards.

For the informal trader preparing stock for a weekend market, participation is only the beginning.

Does the market generate enough business to justify the time, transport and cost of participating? Does the trader leave with new customers, repeat orders and useful commercial relationships, or does the opportunity end when the last customer leaves?

The same question applies to our creative entrepreneurs. A fashion show can provide exposure for emerging designers -- but what happens after the models leave the runway?

Are designers being connected to manufacturers, retailers and potential buyers? Can a talented designer move from producing a few garments to fulfilling larger orders?

Film festivals and art exhibitions face a similar challenge.

Showcasing local talent is important, but the creative economy cannot survive on exposure alone. Filmmakers need production opportunities, distribution channels and paying clients.

Artists need access to buyers and markets that allow them to earn a living from their work.

There is a difference between creating a platform for someone to display their talent and building an environment in which that talent can become an enterprise. This is not necessarily a criticism of the organisers.

Different events have different mandates, budgets and objectives. A sporting festival cannot be expected to solve every challenge facing small businesses.

However, when local economic development and entrepreneurship form part of the broader objectives of these initiatives, we should be able to interrogate the economic value they create.

Perhaps we should also turn the question towards entrepreneurs themselves. Are our businesses adequately prepared to exploit the opportunities available to them?

A trader attending a market should be thinking beyond the day’s sales. Are they collecting customer contacts, understanding purchasing patterns, improving their presentation and building a brand that customers can recognise long after the event?

Are designers approaching fashion platforms with a clear commercial proposition? Are creative entrepreneurs thinking about partnerships, intellectual property and distribution?

Are informal businesses keeping records that allow them to understand whether participating in these events is actually profitable? Access to opportunity is important, but the ability to convert that opportunity into commercial value matters just as much.

There is also an institutional question. We have municipalities, development agencies, corporate social investment programmes and enterprise development initiatives operating within the same economic landscape.

Yet, how effectively are these opportunities connected? Could a designer participating in the BCM Fashion Show be introduced to a manufacturer who can help scale production? Could a craft entrepreneur exhibiting at Movember Fest be connected to a retailer?

Could businesses participating in sporting events become part of the procurement networks supporting future events?

These are not necessarily complicated interventions. They require coordination, deliberate planning and a willingness to measure success beyond attendance figures.

Global Entrepreneurship Week should remind us that entrepreneurship is not simply about encouraging people to start businesses.

It is also about building the conditions that allow those businesses to survive, compete and grow. Perhaps one of the most useful exercises would be to revisit these events twelve months from now.

How many participating traders have increased their turnover? How many designers have secured commercial orders? How many filmmakers have entered new production arrangements?

How many small businesses have moved beyond occasional market participation into more predictable sources of income? We should celebrate the platforms being created.

Buffalo City needs them, and our creative and informal economies certainly need more visibility. But we must be careful not to confuse activity with progress.

The success of an entrepreneurial event should not end when the last stall is packed away, the exhibition closes or the final performance takes place.

It should be reflected in what the people who participated are able to build afterwards. Ultimately, the question is not how many opportunities we can put on a calendar. It is how many stronger businesses we can build from them.