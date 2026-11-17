As Black Friday promotional campaigns flood into South African households, consumers under pressure from a rising cost of living face the tempting lure of credit-driven bargains. However, purchasing discounted goods through financing facilities often conceals expensive long-term costs that turn short-term retail excitement into lasting financial stress.
Financial planner Scott Roebert cautions shoppers against mistaking low monthly repayments for genuine value. With high post-festive commitments arriving in January, disciplined spending and resisting unnecessary debt remain the most effective measures to safeguard household finances.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Promotional Black Friday deals often feature excessive hype rather than genuine, substantial discounts.
- Relying on monthly credit repayments can obscure the overall cost of items, leading to significant interest and administration fees.
- Hidden charges on store cards and buy now, pay later arrangements can rapidly deplete monthly cash reserves.
- Overspending on debt during the festive season risks causing severe financial difficulty ahead of impending January commitments.
- Responsible credit should fund appreciating assets rather than disposable consumer goods and instant gratification.