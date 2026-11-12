Surging business services sector adds 1,612 EC jobs

The Eastern Cape’s global business services sector experienced a significant surge in 2025, adding 1,612 net jobs to bring its total provincial workforce to 5,323. This marks a sharp acceleration from the previous year's modest gains, driven largely by international operators expanding their presence in the region.

While growth remains heavily concentrated in Nelson Mandela Bay, provincial authorities are setting their sights on broader expansion. With plans under way for a dedicated business process outsourcing facility in the East London Industrial Development Zone and an increasing focus on impact sourcing, the province aims to turn Tier II and Tier III locations into competitive hubs for global investment.