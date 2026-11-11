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Statistics South Africa data paints a mixed picture for the country's industrial sector

Vehicle slump pulls factory figures down

Quarterly gains offer relief as food and beverage production bolsters the sector

2 min read

South African manufacturing output contracted by 3.5% year on year in September, weighed down significantly by steep slumps in automotive and wood production. Despite the sharp annual contraction, quarterly performance offered signs of resilience with a modest rise in overall volume and sales.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Manufacturing output fell 3.5% year on year in September, driven by a 15% drop in motor vehicle and transport equipment production.
  • Furniture manufacturing experienced the largest single decline at 19%, whilst wood, paper, and publishing fell 11.2%.
  • Quarter-on-quarter production rose by 0.9% in the third quarter, supported by a 4.9% increase in the food and beverages division.
  • Third-quarter manufacturing sales grew by 3.2% compared to the second quarter, led by a 10.9% rebound in motor vehicle sales.
Modern car production line.
Modern car production line. Picture: traimak / 123rf

South African manufacturing production fell by 3.5% year on year in September, with the motor vehicle industry among the biggest contributors to the decline, although output increased over the third quarter.

Statistics South Africa's latest manufacturing production and sales figures show that motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment recorded a 15% annual decline in production, subtracting 1.1 percentage points from the overall result.

The wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing division also contracted, falling 11.2% and contributing a further 1.1 percentage points to the decline.

Furniture and other manufacturing recorded the steepest percentage drop, at 19%, while basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery declined 3.7%.

The annual figures paint a difficult picture for manufacturers, but the quarterly comparison was more positive.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production was unchanged between August and September, following a 3% decline in August and growth of 2.1% in July.

For the third quarter as a whole, production increased by 0.9% compared with the second quarter. Five of the 10 manufacturing divisions recorded positive growth.

Food and beverages made the largest positive contribution, with production rising 4.9% and adding 1.2 percentage points to quarterly growth. Basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased 1.2%.

Manufacturing sales, meanwhile, fell 2.2% between August and September, but were 3.2% higher in the third quarter than in the second.

The largest contributions to quarterly sales growth came from motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, which increased 10.9%; petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, up 4.4%; and food and beverages, up 3.4%.

The figures offer a mixed national picture: annual production remains under pressure, particularly in the automotive-related division, while the quarterly comparisons show some recovery in output and sales. - DDBD