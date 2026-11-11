Vehicle slump pulls factory figures down

South African manufacturing production fell by 3.5% year on year in September, with the motor vehicle industry among the biggest contributors to the decline, although output increased over the third quarter.

Statistics South Africa's latest manufacturing production and sales figures show that motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment recorded a 15% annual decline in production, subtracting 1.1 percentage points from the overall result.

The wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing division also contracted, falling 11.2% and contributing a further 1.1 percentage points to the decline.

Furniture and other manufacturing recorded the steepest percentage drop, at 19%, while basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery declined 3.7%.

The annual figures paint a difficult picture for manufacturers, but the quarterly comparison was more positive.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production was unchanged between August and September, following a 3% decline in August and growth of 2.1% in July.

For the third quarter as a whole, production increased by 0.9% compared with the second quarter. Five of the 10 manufacturing divisions recorded positive growth.

Food and beverages made the largest positive contribution, with production rising 4.9% and adding 1.2 percentage points to quarterly growth. Basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased 1.2%.

Manufacturing sales, meanwhile, fell 2.2% between August and September, but were 3.2% higher in the third quarter than in the second.

The largest contributions to quarterly sales growth came from motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, which increased 10.9%; petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, up 4.4%; and food and beverages, up 3.4%.