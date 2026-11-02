For eight decades, North & Robertson Electrical Wholesalers has proudly served its customers, building a reputation based on personal service, reliable products and lasting relationships.

“We have proven it is the service that counts,” said directors Brenden Tiltmann and Paddy De Lacy on behalf of the company and team.

A legacy built on service

Founded in 1946, the company began a journey that would span generations and see the business grow and adapt alongside an ever-evolving electrical industry.

Tiltmann and De Lacy said that taking over in 1996 was “an enormous challenge and an exciting time to be in business”.

Over the years, the company has continued to expand its product offering and expertise, supplying electrical products and solutions to contractors, businesses, industry and the general public.

While technology and the products we supply have changed considerably over the past 80 years, one principle has remained at the heart of North & Robertson: “We have proven it is the service that counts!”

Growing with the industry

From traditional electrical equipment and components to today’s modern technologies, North & Robertson has continually evolved and adapted to meet the changing requirements of its customers.

“Our offering has grown to include electrical products, lighting, security systems, CCTV, gate automation, electric fencing, networking equipment, solar and power solutions, as well as an expanding range of smart and connected technologies.” said the Directors.

This ability to embrace new products and technologies, while maintaining knowledgeable, personal service, has helped the company remain relevant through 80 years of change.

Remarkably, throughout this journey, the company has continued trading from the same building at 46 Recreation Road, Arcadia — a lasting symbol of the company’s stability, heritage and deep roots in the community.

Suppliers have also moved close to the firm, with four buying properties next door to align with and streamline their operations.

Customers come first

The relationships built with their customers are one of the most important parts of the North & Robertson story. Many of these relationships have developed over years and, in some cases, generations.

The Directors are proud that customers continue to rely on their team for quality products and, vitally, for practical advice, technical knowledge and dependable service.

North & Roberston were on the frontline during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic as an Essential service.

The directors said: “We strove to ensure we received a certificate to supply essential services during this social crisis – no hospital, clinic or municipal service in our area went without electrical support. We all had to keep service delivery going.”

“Our customers are our friends. We could never let them down. This is our East London, now-KuGompo City way,” they said.

“It is our customer’s continued support that has allowed us to reach this remarkable milestone.”

Our staff are our core

The directors spoke of the enjoyment and efficiency of having the flexibility to run the company as a community-connected force. Cell phones for on-call requests remain available 24/7, every query receives action, and stock is always in sufficient supply.

Their 47-strong, loyal staff, are well cared for with Provident Fund and Medical Aid contributions.

Staff are encouraged to leave work to support their children at any sporting event in the weekday.

There is further assistance with sports tours. At the start of the year, staff who have school aged children are assisted with loans for uniforms and stationery requirements.

“Every school-going child in our firm must be assisted in getting into school at the start of the year. We believe in the education of our youth, especially in rural areas.”

Eighty years of Business Partnerships

No business reaches 80 years without great partnerships. Our successful journey has been made possible through strong relationships with our customers, suppliers and employees.

Our suppliers have enabled us to offer trusted products and new technologies, while generations of dedicated employees have contributed their knowledge, experience and commitment to the business.

It has also been proven that being locally owned allows for a freedom to be flexible “in all spheres of business”.

To everyone who has played a part in the North & Robertson story over the past eight decades, we extend our sincere appreciation.

Looking ahead

As North & Robertson celebrates its 80th anniversary, they are proud of their history, but equally excited about what lies ahead.

The electrical and security industries continue to evolve rapidly, with developments in renewable energy, smart-home automation, security, connectivity and energy management creating new opportunities.

North &Robertson will continue to evolve with these technologies, while remaining committed to the values that have served us for 80 years: quality products, knowledgeable people, and exceptional customer service.