LEGAL EAGLE | Slip and trip: who is legally liable on private property?

Slip-and-fall incidents are common in shopping centres and commercial buildings, but property owners are not automatically liable for injuries sustained on their premises. Under South African law, establishing liability requires proof of negligence and a failure to implement reasonable safety measures.
A recent High Court ruling in Ngwenya v Accelerate Property Fund provides critical clarity for both property managers and claimants, showing that liability hinges on foreseeability, evidence of reasonable care, and the presence of visible warnings.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Under South African law, property owners and managing agents do not face automatic liability when someone is injured on their premises.
- Liability is assessed against the Kruger v Coetzee test, which examines whether harm was foreseeable and whether reasonable steps were taken to prevent it.
- In Ngwenya v Accelerate Property Fund, the High Court dismissed a damages claim after the plaintiff failed to prove the managing agent acted negligently.
- The presence of visible warning signs and disclaimers contributed to showing that the managing agent had taken reasonable precautions.
- Property owners must continue identifying hazards and conducting routine inspections to effectively mitigate the risk of costly claims.