LEGAL EAGLE | Slip and trip: who is legally liable on private property?

Slip-and-fall incidents are common in shopping centres and commercial buildings, but property owners are not automatically liable for injuries sustained on their premises. Under South African law, establishing liability requires proof of negligence and a failure to implement reasonable safety measures.

A recent High Court ruling in Ngwenya v Accelerate Property Fund provides critical clarity for both property managers and claimants, showing that liability hinges on foreseeability, evidence of reasonable care, and the presence of visible warnings.