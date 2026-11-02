Blade Nzimande visits East London tooling hub as key economic data looms

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande is scheduled to visit Walter Sisulu University's Institute for Advanced Tooling in East London on Monday, bringing a local manufacturing and technology focus to a week of important economic indicators.

The institute supports manufacturers and smaller businesses through specialised tooling, technology and training.

Monday also brings two closely watched indicators: the Absa Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October and new-vehicle sales figures. The PMI stood at 50.7 in September, while new-vehicle sales reached 61,650.

On Thursday, Statistics SA is due to release manufacturing capacity utilisation figures for large enterprises in August, as well as September electricity generation and distribution data. Both will offer further insight into conditions facing industry.

The releases come against a backdrop of rising production costs.