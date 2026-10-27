Sygnia shareholders approve controversial R600m share incentive scheme

Over 86% of investors back the amended plan as Magda Wierzycka defends retention drive
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Sygnia shareholders have voted decisively to approve an amended employee share plan that expands the pool of available shares to 25 million, valued at roughly R600m. The scheme permits executives and staff to acquire shares at just one cent each, a structure that sparked debate among investors over dilution and executive compensation.
Despite pushback regarding board discretion and share dilution, founder and chief executive Magda Wierzycka defended the initiative as an essential mechanism for attracting and retaining top-tier talent in an increasingly competitive asset management industry.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Sygnia shareholders approved amendments to the company's staff share scheme, passing the resolution with an 86.99% majority.
The updated scheme expands the share pool from 15 million to 25 million shares, carrying a market valuation of about R600m.
Eligible employees and executives will be able to acquire the shares at an option strike price of one cent each.
Critical shareholders raised concerns regarding potential dilution of holdings and the board's broad discretion over award allocations.
Chief executive Magda Wierzycka defended the decision as necessary to reward performance and retain key industry talent.
Sygnia shareholders have approved changes to an employee share scheme that could make shares valued at about R600m available to executives and staff at an option price of one cent each.
The Cape Town-based asset manager confirmed through the JSE’s Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) that the resolutions were passed at a general meeting on Friday, with 86.99% of votes cast in favour and 13.01% against.
The amended scheme increases the pool of shares available from 15-million to 25-million. The R600m valuation reported by financial media is based on the shares’ market value, not a cash payment of that amount by the company.
Sygnia says the scheme is intended to attract, motivate, reward and retain employees who can influence the group’s performance.
The proposal drew criticism from some shareholders over potential dilution of existing holdings and the discretion available to the board in allocating awards.
The company’s September circular sets out the amended scheme’s provisions, including performance conditions for awards exceeding five million shares, while allowing the board discretion over conditions for smaller awards.
Founder and chief executive Magda Wierzycka, who holds a substantial stake in the company, has defended the scheme as a way to attract and retain senior talent.
The shareholder vote has been settled, but the debate highlights a broader governance question for listed companies: how to reward and retain executives while protecting the interests of existing shareholders. -- DDR