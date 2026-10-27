Sygnia shareholders approve controversial R600m share incentive scheme

Sygnia shareholders have voted decisively to approve an amended employee share plan that expands the pool of available shares to 25 million, valued at roughly R600m. The scheme permits executives and staff to acquire shares at just one cent each, a structure that sparked debate among investors over dilution and executive compensation.

Despite pushback regarding board discretion and share dilution, founder and chief executive Magda Wierzycka defended the initiative as an essential mechanism for attracting and retaining top-tier talent in an increasingly competitive asset management industry.