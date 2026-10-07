Hemingways Casino job cuts still loom

Earlier, Maleni had said the union was of the view that consultations had been initiated prematurely and that management had failed to provide adequate explanations on key issues raised by workers.

“There seems to be a lot of things they have not considered and their response is very vague.

“It contains words like ‘maybe’ or ‘possibly’, which we can’t accept.

“We told them if they can’t unpack their own letter, we will meet with our labour desk to legally source the information they are not giving us.

“We will formulate a legal approach to this thing and then call a general meeting to hear their responses on October 1.

“We will then be able to report thoroughly to staff,” Maleni said.

Despite acknowledging questions, Tsogo Sun did not comment by the time of publication.

The retrenchment consultations are taking place in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which requires employers contemplating dismissals to engage in a meaningful joint consensus-seeking process with affected employees and their representatives.

The dispute is expected to move to a second round of consultations before a labour commissioner, where the union hopes to obtain more detailed answers.

Maleni said workers were particularly concerned about management’s reference to 74 positions that could potentially be affected by the restructuring process.

He said employees wanted a clear breakdown of how the company had arrived at the figure, which departments would be affected and what alternatives to retrenchment had been considered.

According to Maleni, the union has also requested audited financial statements covering the previous two financial years after management cited financial pressures as part of the rationale for the proposed restructuring.

“They just gave us a vague graph. We’re not their staff; they should give us something concrete,” he said.

Maleni said consultations were far from over and that at least three further meetings had already been scheduled.

The company in its internal statement to staff said a review found several positions were duplicated, inefficient or no longer necessary.

Food and beverage operations face the heaviest cuts, including 15 waitrons, seven commis chefs, four food and beverage supervisors, four general assistants, four cashiers, three bartenders and three gaming-floor officers.

Three payroll supervisors are also earmarked for cuts, along with gaming technicians, surveillance specialists and operators, security supervisors, guest relations attendants, maintenance attendants, gaming ambassadors and several management and administrative posts.

Tsogo Sun said management currently saw few alternatives to retrenchments but remained willing to consider proposals from employees and their representatives.

In documents submitted to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the company confirmed that no employees had been retrenched for operational reasons during the past 12 months.

Hemingways Casino forms part of the wider Hemingways complex, which includes a hotel, conference facilities, restaurants and retail outlets.

Of the five casinos in the province, only Hemingways and Boardalk were yet to receive long-term licences.

Mthatha’s Mayfair Casino licence expires in 2038, while Bizana’s Wild Coast Sun Resort and Casino licence expires in August 2041.

The Gambling board on Thursday could not confirm or deny the casino had been granted a short-term licence.

ECGB confirmed a receipt of applications for both Zone 1 and Zone 2 casino licence opportunities.

“The board is currently seized with the adjudication process in line with its statutory mandate under the Eastern Cape Gambling Act and applicable regulations.

“The process is rigorous, confidential and subject to probity and due diligence requirements.

“Until such time as the board has concluded its deliberations and the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, no further details can be disclosed.”

It said relevant announcements would be made in due course through official channels.

ECGB chief executive and Gaming Regulators Africa Forum president Mabutho Zwane said in June that rapid growth in online betting and mobile gambling was creating new challenges for regulators.

“The biggest challenge facing regulators today is the speed at which the industry is evolving, particularly in digital and mobile environments.

“Technology is reshaping gaming faster than traditional regulatory systems were designed to respond,” he said.