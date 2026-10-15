Smart glasses must give clear warnings when recording, says EU watchdog

The European Union's central data regulator on Tuesday said smart glasses should give "clear warnings" when they are recording, after a public outcry in recent months over secretly filmed footage of girls and women.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned in its non-binding guidance to users and manufacturers that smart glasses raised serious privacy concerns as it seeks to increase awareness about the risks.

Individuals wearing smart glasses can take photos, film videos, listen to music, make phone calls, translate text or interact with an AI assistant.

"These devices look like ordinary glasses, but they include cameras and microphones and are connected to the internet," EDPB chair Anu Talus said in a statement.

"This raises serious privacy concerns, as individuals may be recorded without their knowledge.

"Smart glasses should make their recording obvious — for instance with bright LED lights, audio signals or voice activation cues, privacy-friendly smartphone notifications, or unique designs," Talus said.

"These warnings need to be reliable, hard to ignore, and always up to date."

The glasses raise questions over the protection of personal data and the rights of individuals, the watchdog said.

The EDPB warned of greater risks in sensitive spaces like schools and hospitals as well as public spots like beaches, and raised concerns over children who are "more vulnerable to covert or intrusive processing of their personal data".

The EU has stringent data protection rules. The regulator said if people use the glasses to share a photo or video on a public social media account or in official or professional activities, they must adhere to those rules.

Meta's smart spectacles, developed in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, are the most popular globally, with sales reaching millions around the world.

They have a blinking LED light when recording.