Baby Wolves leap into third with a little help from their friends

A major upset, along with simply getting the job done, were the two main reasons the University of Fort Hare catapulted into third on the table in their Hollywoodbets Super League stream on Sunday.

City Lads, who lag at the bottom of the log, shocked hosts TUT 3-2 the previous day to gift the Baby Wolves an unlikely opportunity of making more headway in the standings.

The Eastern Cape outfit grabbed it with both hands, defeating First Touch 1-0 courtesy of a Kesha Hendricks drive in the 25th minute.

She found space in the box to get on the end of a beautifully weighted Rennika Khoza free-kick, and the team’s job was basically done at that point.

The scoreline may have been even bigger with a bit of luck as Fort Hare created several unconverted chances in the second half.

All things considered, the three log points are what matter most as the team continues to bank whatever comes their way.

It was yet another clean sheet for coach Simphiwe Mafene’s charges, whose defence has been exemplary this season.

Centre-back Nosipho Mahlawe won her first Super League player of the match award for giving First Touch’s attackers a torrid time every time they dared touch the ball.

Mahlawe, who joined the Baby Wolves from Durban Ladies this year, was shocked about being singled out.

“I honestly was not expecting this, but I was happy at the same time. I was very proud,” the 28-year-old said.

The former national U17 and U20 player, who still believes she can play for her country at senior level, feels her game has improved considerably since moving to the Alice-based team.

Being around teammates who had donned the green-and-gold and having a mentor like Mafene had inspired her to up her level, she said.

Following a benign start to their 2026 campaign, the outfit seems to be in a good place physically and mentally right now.

The Baby Wolves will have been equally delighted with Ezemvelo beating second-placed UJ 2-1 in another unexpected result on the Sunday.

This means Fort Hare will go into the next round of matches in Polokwane a single point behind the Joburg students, who they happen to face on Saturday morning.

Should the Wolves make it two in a row against UJ, they will move into second on the Super Rise table.

With two wins on the bounce after a string of draws, and other results suddenly going their way, Fort Hare are now poised to get the top-two finish they have targeted from the start.

After getting the better of UJ in their league encounter, Mahlawe is confident they have it in them to do the double.

The key, she said, was to continue backing themselves as they had done over the past fortnight.

It is also important to pay close attention to the coach’s instructions this week as his analysis of their opponents is proving spot on. - Full Stop Communications