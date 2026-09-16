Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Dowman after Arsenal’s teen star sinks Ipswich

Mikel Arteta hailed the “unbelievable” Max Dowman after Arsenal’s teenage sensation inspired their 4-2 win against Ipswich in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Arteta handed Dowman his first appearance this season and the 16-year-old seized his chance with two goals and an assist in the third-round tie at Portman Road.

The Gunners boss once compared Dowman to Lionel Messi after the precocious playmaker burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old last season.

He played 13 times last season and became the youngest Premier League scorer ever against Everton in March.

But Arteta has been cautious in his use of Dowman, who has been an unused substitute several times this term.

Before the Ipswich game, Arteta said Dowman “will have his minutes and he will have to earn them like anybody else”.

He has little need to hurry Dowman’s development because Premier League champions Arsenal have so much experience and quality in their ranks.

However, even Arteta had to admit Dowman had delivered a masterclass against Ipswich.

“Unbelievable, he’s unpredictable, he can go either way, so fluid, so nice to watch,” the Spaniard said.

Dowman’s previous appearance had come in the final game of last season against Crystal Palace, when Arsenal were already crowned champions.

He has since completed his GCSE exams and is looking forward to a bright future with Arsenal.

Dowman’s potential is obvious but becoming a key player for Arsenal won’t be easy.

Many teenage stars have flamed out before reaching their potential and Arteta is determined to be a nurturing presence for the youngster.

“He is 16, we don’t really see that in the Premier League,” Arteta said.

“In this environment, we want to develop him and we need to look after him.”

With Dowman waiting in the wings, Arsenal will return to action at Brighton on Saturday in their last game before the international break.

Arteta’s team have won all six of their matches this season across the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup.

Having made a host of changes against Ipswich, Arteta was impressed with the desire of his understudies.

“That’s what we want to do, to face every game, every competition with the same mentality, attitude and desire and so far we are doing it,” he said. - AFP