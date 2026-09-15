Leeds thrash Newcastle to go third in the Premier League

Leeds demolished Newcastle 4-1 to climb up to third in the Premier League table on Monday and inflict a punishing first defeat for Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle.

A Lewis Miley own goal opened the floodgates before Jayden Bogle, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor completed the rout at Elland Road.

Newcastle had made a positive start under Jaissle despite the upheaval of losing manager Eddie Howe and key players Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the off-season.

Despite being backed by the financial might of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Newcastle targeted rising stars to fill the void left by those who departed and were outmuscled by a more experienced Leeds.

“It was clear from the start, and I said that many times that we will have ups and downs, challenges along the way,” said Jaissle. “We faced that challenge and it’s tough; it’s really tough.”

A bad night for the visitors began inside the first 20 minutes when Nico Gonzalez had to be replaced as a concussion substitute.

That left 18-year-old Sean Steur and Lewis Miley, 20, at the heart of the Newcastle midfield, and they later unfortunately had the final touch after Ao Tanaka’s strike took two deflections before looping into the net.

The visitors failed to regain their composure as just two minutes later Leeds doubled their advantage.

Calvert-Lewin rose highest to meet James Justin’s cross, but his header flicked off Bogle as it found the bottom corner and the right-back was given the goal.

Leeds’ number nine did not have to wait long to make sure he did score for the fifth consecutive league game at Elland Road.

Calvert-Lewin bulldozed his way past Sven Botman before sliding the ball under Lukas Hornicek in the Newcastle goal.

Anton Stach should have added a fourth early in the second period when he pounced on a slack Hornicek pass out from the pack but dinked the ball just wide.

Okafor did make it 4-0 before the hour mark when he volleyed in from the edge of the box after Newcastle failed to clear a long throw.

“Perfect start right now with eight points, terrific performance,” said Leeds boss Daniel Farke. “Energy, quality and good structure in and without possession.”

Bazoumana Toure netted a consolation in stoppage time to reduce Newcastle’s arrears, but the damage was long since done.

Victory takes Farke’s men behind only defending champions Arsenal and Manchester City.

Newcastle remain on five points but slip down to 12th due to their negative goal difference. - AFP