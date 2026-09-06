Isak ready to show world his quality, says Van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said Alexander Isak’s quality has never been in doubt after the Swede’s double delivered a first win for the Reds under Andoni Iraola at Ipswich.

Isak scored both goals of the 2-0 victory on Friday inside the opening 10 minutes to take his tally for the season to three in three games.

After a Premier League record R2.6-bn move from Newcastle 12 months ago, Isak’s first season as a Liverpool player was dogged by fitness and injury problems.

He has already matched his Premier League goal tally from last season and Van Dijk is confident Isak will return to the level that made him one of the world’s most sought-after strikers.

“I don’t think the quality is anything that we doubt,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“Last year he had an unfortunate bad injury and it was down to him, the hard work that he put in every day to get back as quickly as possible.

“I think he had a very good World Cup, he had a very good pre-season, and he’s getting up to speed now.

“We’ve seen how good he is playing against him and now he’s going to show the world with a Liverpool shirt as well.”

Isak was sidelined for three months last season after breaking his fibula and is hoping a difficult first year as a Liverpool player is finally behind him.

“It was not easy, obviously. It was a long injury, a difficult season in general,” he said.

“I was thinking to have a good World Cup first and then to start this season well, which I feel like I’ve done now.

“That’s kind of behind me, but obviously it wasn’t easy.”

Both of Isak’s goals were set up by Cody Gakpo, who nearly departed Liverpool this week.

A move to Manchester City was reportedly in the pipeline had Liverpool been able to source a replacement in the final days of the window.

But Van Dijk is happy that his Dutch international teammate remained at the club.

“I said it before the transfer window was closed, he’s important for us,” added Van Dijk.

“He showed it today again with assists and over the last couple of years as well, so let’s keep going.” - AFP