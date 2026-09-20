Boks set to name revamped team to face Wallabies

A revamped Springboks team will face the Wallabies in a one-off Test in Perth on Sunday after coach Rassie Erasmus decided to send Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende home for some well-earned rest and recuperation.

Erasmus said Du Toit and De Allende, who had a heavy workload this season, would return to SA to spend time with their families because he had sufficient cover ahead of Sunday’s Test at the 61,000-seat Optus Stadium (kickoff 11:45am SA time).

The Boks are based in the coastal town of Terrigal, north of Sydney, and will make the trip to Perth early this week

“It was a long journey from Baltimore to get here,” Bok captain Siya Kolisi said.

“But it was a great success in the USA, and being here in Australia now and preparing for this game is really important for the team.”

SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said he was highly satisfied with the first edition of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series between the Boks and the All Blacks, which featured three Tests in SA and one in the US.

“When the concept was first discussed with New Zealand, we believed that the event had merit as a rugby occasion and one that would excite supporters in both countries,” he said.