Rain casts doubt on Buffs U21 Challenge, week two

After a competitive opening week of the Bidvest Buffalo U21 Challenge, the event, which has recently been formed to bridge the gap between the club’s senior side and juniors, promises some tight action for round two at the Buffs Stadium in KuGompo City.

However, with heavy rain expected for the weekend, Buffs official Brad Burton said on Thursday they were anxious that if the rain continued, the pitch would not be able to hold up.

“If the rain continues to pour this hard, we might have to postpone this weekend’s schedule,” Burton said.

“Because, remember, it’s four games that will be played, and on a wet pitch it will be hard to get quality rugby at all.”

If the day does proceed, the Hurricanes will play Winter Rose (1pm).

That will be followed by a clash between United Brothers and Umidushane at 2.30pm, before Komga United and the Ncera Leopards face off at 4pm.

Lastly, Buffs and the Young Leopards will close Saturday at 5.30pm.

Last week, Komga and the Ncera Leopards earned victories and are the leading teams in Pool B, while the Young Leopards and Buffs are the top sides in Pool A.

The U21 tournament forms part of Buffs Rugby’s build-up to a special milestone in 2027, when the club will celebrate its 150th birthday.

Established in 1877, Buffs will become only the third rugby club in SA to reach the 150-year milestone.

“The club believes there is a real need to create opportunities for young players to remain involved in rugby after leaving school,” Burton said previously.

“Too many talented young players stop playing because they struggle to break into senior teams or simply do not have enough opportunities to play.