Cool heads needed in battle for EP club rugby’s biggest prize

Harlequins must win the physical battle and remain composed under pressure if they want to emerge triumphant against arch-rivals Kruisfontein United in Saturday’s EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final, coach Leon Nicolaai says.

With the stakes raised to maximum level, cool heads will be required in both camps when EP’s top-performing teams square off after an exhausting season at the Madibaz Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm).

In the Middle 12 final, African Bombers face Spring Rose (kickoff 1.30pm), and in the deciding match in the Bottom 12 group, Klipfontein United take on Excelsior Middelburg (12.00 kickoff).

Thanks to a red-hot run of form during the league stage of the competition, Harlequins will start as slight favourites against a fired-up Kruisfontein outfit who have peaked at the right time.

The “Purple Lions” showed what they are capable of when they toppled defending champions Gardens in a thrilling semifinal duel in Humansdorp last week.

The pressure will be on for Harlequins, who will be keen to bury memories of a narrow 11-9 loss against Gardens in the 2025 final.