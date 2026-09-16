Sudden death extra-time could decide EP club rugby final

Sudden death extra-time will be played if Harlequins and Kruisfontein United are tied at the end of normal time in Saturday’s eagerly-awaited EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final at the Madibaz Stadium.

With the showdown expected to go down to the wire, the possibility of extra time is a strong possibility between two well-matched sides fighting to lift the biggest prize on offer in EP club rugby (kick-off 3.30pm).

When the teams clashed at the league stage of the competition in July, they played out a thrilling 20-20 draw at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp and another nail-biter is on the cards.

EP rugby bosses, in an effort to ensure there is no confusion on Saturday, have sent a letter to clubs informing them of how tied games will be decided when teams throughout the various divisions face off in finals.

The rules for tied games are:

9.1 Knockout games will be decided over a one-round basis.

9.2 Extra time will be played. It will be sudden death immediately. It will be two halves of 10 minutes. Game to be stopped when there is a winner (first team to score).

9.3 If still equal after 9.2, log positions and thereafter, net average difference will be considered, if still equal.

9.4 If still unable to determine a winner, the outcome will be decided by a toss of a coin.

Known as team “Never Quit” by their die-hard supporters, Harlequins are hunting for a Grand Challenge title triumph that has proved elusive in recent seasons.

Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo says it will require a massive effort from his team if they want to take the trophy back to Humansdorp on Saturday night.

Harlequins qualified for the showpiece match of the season when they beat Trying Stars 18-10 at the Adcock Stadium and Kruisfontein United downed champions Gardens 21-12 at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

Domingo said beating defending champions Gardens had been a massive achievement and the club were now looking forward with confidence to Saturday’s final.

Harlequins have been the form team this season, and their win over Trying Stars enabled them to stretch their unbeaten run at the Adcock Stadium.

They finished the league stage of the competition on top of the log and will be regarded by many as favourites to lift the trophy when they face Kruisfontein,

Harlequins’ try-scorers against Trying Stars were Damian le Vack and Kerwin Ceaser.

Gardens had to dig deep before they were able to subdue Gardens on Saturday, and Domingo praised his players.

“If you look at Kruisfontein’s journey to the final, the recipe for our success has really been hard work, belief and togetherness,” Domingo said.

“From the beginning of the season we said we wanted to build something special.

“It was not always easy, and we had our challenges along the way.

“The important thing was the players continued to believe in one another and what the club were trying to achieve.

“We know exactly what we will be up against when we face Harlequins.

“They are a very good rugby team with quality players and they deserve to be in the final.

“So for us it will be about discipline and controlling the game, taking our opportunities and sticking to our structures.

“We cannot afford to give Harlequins easy possession or easy points.

“Most importantly, Kruisfontein must play our own game and be fit and brave.

“The team must be physical and work for each other for the full 80 minutes.

“The mood in the camp at the moment is very good, and there is excitement and belief and a lot of pride after beating Gardens in the semifinal.

“I told the players not to get carried away by their win over Gardens because we have not won anything yet.”

Saturday’s Grand Challenge finals on the Madibaz Stadium A Field:

Top 12 at 15.30: Harlequins v Kruisfontein United.

Middle 12 at 13.30: African Bombers v Spring Rose.

Bottom 12 at 12:00: Klipfontein United v Excelsior Middelburg.

Admission: R30 for adults and R20 for children under 12.

No alcohol, cooler boxes, hookah pipes or weapons will be allowed into the stadium.