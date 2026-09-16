Four Cardiff debutants want to make new memories

It all started in Wales in 2018, and their memories of running out in the Green and Gold at Cardiff Arms Park for the first time in a Test will last forever, but on Friday night at the same venue, some members of the Springbok Women’s squad would like to add a victory to their highlights reel.

Babalwa Latsha started in that Test in November 2018, while Lindelwa Gwala, Aseza Hele and Felicia Jacobs all came off the bench in a match won 19-5 by Wales.

Three years later, Wales won again at home, this time pipping the Springbok Women 29-19 in what turned out to be the last time the two nations played each other in an international.

“I remember that day well, as any debutant should,” Latsha recalled as the Bok Women wrapped up the day with a strong training effort at Cardiff Metropolitan University on Tuesday.

“A lot of things happened on that day and we were outplayed. A lot has since happened and our development from that day has gone a long way. In fact, I honestly believe we now have the team to beat Wales at home.”

Hele recalled the day clearly as well.

“It was our first Test after the 2014 Rugby World Cup and we struggled on the day. It was sort of our second start in the world game and we were not quite ready for what we had to face.

“But look at us now - it’s many years down the line, and we will be going toe to toe with them. Like us, they are very physical and I expect this one to be very much won and lost up front. We will be ready this time.”

For Gwala, now the most capped Springbok Women hooker of all time, the 2018 memory brought a smile to her face.

“We were keen, but that was about all; we were not really experienced enough to take on and beat Wales,” Gwala said.

“They were a top ten side then, and we were just starting. We tried hard, but did not have the game management and savvy to outplay them.”

This time around, things are different, with South Africa ranked 10th in the world and Wales 13th.

“We are now settled and motivated to keep on improving on that world ranking,” Gwala said.

“I also played in the 2021 match, and that effort was much better, but still not good enough. I am confident that we have the experience and know-how this time around to secure the win.”

For Jacobs, her debut was not as expected, as the scrumhalf had to come off the bench to play wing.

“That was not ideal, as I was very young and to come on and not play scrumhalf was not how I envisaged my debut,” Jacobs said.

“I realised later on that was what was needed for the team, which, after all, comes first.

“This time around, being more settled in the squad and having played as recently as the Tests in Fiji, I have much more confidence about coming to Cardiff. In fact, I can’t wait for Friday’s match.” - SA Rugby Communications