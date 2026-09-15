Springbok women get to work in Wales

The Springbok women’s rugby team enjoyed a productive training session at Cardiff Metropolitan University as they fine-tuned preparations for Friday’s WXV Global Series opener against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

The team travelled from Cape Town on Saturday afternoon and arrived in the Welsh capital on Sunday evening, but the long haul was soon forgotten once they stepped onto the training field on Monday, much to the delight of co-coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt.

“It was a good session and although some players were still a bit sore following the long-haul flight that included a transit in Dubai, we did some good work today, with clarity the main focus,” Johannes-Haupt said.

“We brought some match simulation into the session as well and everybody understands their roles.”

It was windy and raining during parts of the session, but according to Johannes-Haupt, that did not dampen the spirits of the squad, and the players are keen to take on Wales, a team they last faced in 2021.

“Look, there is nothing you can do about the weather and it is going to be like this for the rest of the week, so the earlier we adapt the better,” she said.

“We trained in sunshine before we came over, but this is not the end of the world.

“We have an opportunity to take on a class team like Wales and that us something we will be embracing this week.”

The fact that South Africa only won two of six matches and have not beaten Wales since 2010 only add to the expected effort from the visitors on Friday.

“We wanted to be part of the WXV Global Series for a reason and the main one was the opportunity to play the best teams in the world,” Johannes-Haupt said.

“That opportunity starts on Friday. It will be tough. Wales are also a forward-dominating team, like us, so it will be an interesting match-up.”

The squad left Cape Town on Friday with a late change as Anacadia Minnaar could not make the trip, which resulted in Felicia Jacobs being added to the group.

As expected, Jacobs, who toured with the squad to Fiji last month, had little trouble slotting into the session. Incidentally, Jacobs made her Test debut for South Africa against Wales in Cardiff in 2019.

Johannes-Haupt said: “Felicia has been part of the squad all season, so we would not have expected less.

“It is a pity that Anacadia could not travel, but this allows Felicia to add more experience on the international stage and we are excited about her involvement.”

The team to play Wales will be announced on Wednesday. — SA Rugby Communications