Rugby can take hold among sport-loving US fans, says Siya

The massive crowd of 68,000 passionate fans who watched the Springboks beat the All Blacks in Baltimore provided exciting evidence that rugby can catch on quickly among Americans who enjoy watching tough physical sports, Siya Kolisi says.

SA’s inspirational captain has urged rugby bosses to take more games to America to increase the sport’s popularity ahead of the US staging the 2031 Rugby World Cup tournament for the first time.

The Boks outscored the All Blacks by six tries to four on their way to a 43-28 win, which enabled them to clinch Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series 3-1 in front of a US record crowd at the M&T Bank Stadium.

“Just the environment, what they saw in Baltimore, and the passion of the people of South Africa, the New Zealand supporters that were here,” Kolisi said.

“Also just the manner that the Boks played in, and also the values and the respect that we have one another as a team.

“And also I think it’s a game that Americans would actually enjoy because they love physical sports.

“So I really think the more teams get to come and play here in the US, the more people will be invested in the rugby teams.”

“I want to thank every single South African here in the stadium and back home.

“It was a special week and great to see you guys come out in your numbers to support us in the US.

“We are so grateful; we do it for you every single time and we could hear you during the match. So thank you so much.

“To the New Zealand fans, thank you for coming to our beautiful country, South Africa.