Winning Currie Cup in Kimberley is dream come true, says Bergh

Beating the Pumas 23-16 in Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup Premier Division final in front of their ecstatic home fans in Kimberley was a dream come true for Griquas, coach Pieter Bergh said.

After beating the Lions in the 2025 final at Ellis Park, the Peacock Blues made it back-to-back title wins with another memorable victory in front of a capacity crowd at the Suzuki Stadium.

The defending champions trailed 13-10 at halftime but showed composure and championship character after the break, adding 13 second-half points via the boot of George Whitehead and a decisive late try by replacement hooker Janco Uys.

Whitehead, playing his 150th match for Griquas, was again central to the hosts’ success.

The experienced flyhalf finished with two conversions and three penalty goals, keeping the scoreboard moving at crucial stages as they completed a historic back-to-back triumph.

The result capped another memorable campaign for the Northern Cape side, who absorbed long periods of pressure, stayed patient in possession, and struck the decisive blow in the final stages to deny a committed Pumas outfit.

The Pumas made the stronger statement before the interval and went into the break three points ahead after an absorbing first 40 minutes in which both teams created clear scoring opportunities, although handling errors at decisive moments prevented either side from taking firm control.

Griquas won six of their seven pool games to end top of the log and earn a home semifinal.

Bergh recalled how his team were forced to regroup after they lost their opening match against a Stormers XXIII in Cape Town.

“We came back, and we regrouped, and the guys didn’t lose a game from there. All credit to the players,” he said.

“People don’t see what the players do off the field, how hard they work, the sacrifices they make. They absolutely deserve it.

“We had a lot of injuries over the course of the season.

“The guys bounced back, and we just kept on going and believed that we could do it.

“The goal was to win it at home, and they’re all just so happy.

“It’s a team effort. They deserve all the credit as well.

“It’s just brilliant. Eventually we did it in Kimberley.”

Griquas CEO Arni van Rooyen said: “I am very proud of the boys; they stuck it out.

“The Pumas are our bogey team; they beat us in 2022.

“They beat us again this year in the SA Cup.

“I am proud of the boys because they showed guts; they showed determination.

“I am glad that we could have done it for Griquas. It was a fully packed stadium, and it was lekker, cheering us on the whole time.

“I think it was a good thing for the Kimberley community.”

Scorers:

Griquas 23: Tries: Mnombo Zwelendaba, Janco Uys. Conversions: George Whitehead (2). Penalties: Whitehead (3).

Pumas 16: Try: Darren Adonis. Conversion: Clinton Swart. Penalties: Swart (3).