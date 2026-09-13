Quins and Kruisfontein storm into Grand Challenge final

Arch-rivals Harlequins and Kruisfontein United will face off in a winner-takes-all duel for the right to be crowned EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby champions after they emerged victorious from hotly contested semifinals on Saturday.

Harlequins qualified for the showpiece match of the season when they beat Trying Stars 18-10 at the Adcock Stadium and Kruisfontein United downed champions Gardens 21-12 at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

Ecstatic Kruisfontein coach Frank Domingo said beating defending champions Gardens had been a massive achievement and the club were now looking forward with confidence to Saturday’s final.

Despite wet weather conditions, both semifinal clashes were attended by big crowds who were treated to entertaining rugby on the penultimate weekend of the EP club season.

Harlequins have been the form team this season, and their win over Trying Stars enabled them to stretch their unbeaten run at the Adcock Stadium in the Grand Challenge this season.

They finished the league stage of the competition on top of the log and will be regarded by many as favourites to lift the trophy when they face Kruisfontein,

Harlequins try scorers against Trying Stars were Damian le Vack and Kerwin Ceaser.

Though Gardens will be desperately disappointed that they exited at the semifinal stage, there may be a silver lining to what was a disappointing afternoon for the Kariega side.