Boks might annoy rivals, but making fans happy is goal, says Rassie

Though they might sometimes annoy the living daylights out of rivals with the way they go about things, the only thing that really matters for the Springboks is winning for South African people from all walks of life, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

In an emotional outburst after the Boks clinched the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series with a 43-28 win over the All Blacks in the US city of Baltimore, Erasmus dedicated the triumph to people back home on the farm, the boy in the township and people in shopping malls.

He said making South Africans from all walks of life happy was a prime motivator for the world champions whenever they took to the field.

The Boks outscored the All Blacks by six tries to four to clinch the series 3-1 in front of a US record crowd of 68,000, many of whom were expatriate South Africans.

“It was awesome to see so many South Africans here in Baltimore. I don’t know how they afford it or how they got here, but it’s great,” Erasmus said.

“We appreciate the people who were here, but we don’t forget the people who were at home.

“The people on the farm or the boy in the township or the people in the shopping mall. That’s what drives us.

“Obviously we want to win, and that’s great for us as a team, and that’s why we play rugby, but we want them to be happy.