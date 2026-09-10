Scene set for explosive Grand Challenge club rugby semifinals

There is a possibility of club rugby fans being treated to a repeat of the thrilling 2025 EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 final between Harlequins and Gardens when the 2026 edition of the tournament reaches a conclusion on September 19.

For that to happen, Harlequins will have to beat Trying Stars at the Adcock Stadium, and Gardens must overcome Kruisfontein United in Humansdorp in semifinal battles on Saturday.

While Harlequins are strong favourites to extend their unbeaten record at the Adcock Stadium, it would require something special from Gardens to upset Kruisfontein on their home turf.

In the 2025 final, Gardens pipped Harlequins 11-9 in a thrilling match that was played at a neutral venue in Humansdorp (the Sports Complex).

On the flip side of the coin, there is every possibility the final could be between Trying Stars and Kruisfontein United, and both sides will be primed for battle on Saturday.

An added incentive for the four semifinalists is that victory will earn them a berth in the 2027 edition of the national Gold Cup tournament.

The surprise package in the tournament has been Alexandria outfit Trying Stars, who clinched their berth in the last four by beating Gqeberha outfit Park 24-16 last week.

It was the first time Stars had hosted a home Grand Challenge last eight showdown, and the victory will have lifted morale ahead of a tough clash against Harlequins.

They will be up against the competition’s best-performing team who headed the log at the conclusion of the league phase.

“I think all the semi-finalists would love to go all the way and we don’t dwell too much on what happened last season,” Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai said.

“Harlequins are taking it game by game, and each fixture has its own challenges.