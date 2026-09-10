EP Elephants can consolidate lead at top of U21 Shield log

An unbeaten EP Elephants team will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the SA Rugby U21 Shield south section log when they face the Boland Kavaliers in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After beating the Kavaliers 38-24 in the opening round of the competition in Worcester, EP will be confident of stretching their unbeaten run to four matches on home soil at Otto du Plessis High School (kickoff 2pm).

EP took a big step towards reaching the semifinals when they crushed the Border Bulldogs 41-12 in KuGompo City last week.

Boland will arrive in Gqeberha in a confident frame of mind after they beat the SWD Eagles 72-26 at the Boland Stadium in Wellington.

A rampant Elephants side ran in six tries against the Bulldogs on their way to opening up a four-point lead at the top of the South Section log over their closest rivals, the Boland Kavaliers.

EP’s try scorers against Border at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane near KuGompo City were Lyle Meintjies (2), Cole Hilpert, Xander Wiltshire, Aiden Els and Uyanda Tsaka.

Fullback Lyle Meintjies booted four conversions and a penalty to boost EP’s points tally.