Boks banking on Sacha to carve open All Blacks in decider

The Springboks are banking on creative flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to carve open the All Blacks during the opening exchanges of what promises to be a brutal rugby battle in the US city of Baltimore on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus says.

The world champions are confident the mercurial No 10 can punch a few early holes in New Zealand’s defence in the final Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at the M&T Bank Stadium (kickoff 11pm SA time).

Thanks to a stirring win in front of almost 90,000 fans in Soweto last week, the Boks will start favourites in a match the All Blacks need to win to level the four-match series at 2-2.

When he named his team for the deciding Test in the series, Erasmus provided insights into the roles Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard would feature in his strategic planning for upcoming games.

“I think the first thing about the flyhalves is Handre. He’s ready. We could have selected him, and he’ll play against Australia,” Erasmus said.

“Consistency probably comes into it, and then also the game is different. The last 30 minutes, when everybody is a little bit more tired, there are obviously more gaps and forwards are a little bit more heavy-footed and struggle to fill the gaps.

“That suits Manie playing off the bench.

“Sacha has obvious skills and many things that he can do well, but he’s also a really good defender.

“That’s normally one of the big things because the All Blacks try to get a really fast start.