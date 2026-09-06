Broken jaw will keep Kolbe grounded for US decider

SA’s epic 29-24 victory over the All Blacks came at a heavy price after star player Cheslin Kolbe was ruled out of the fourth and deciding Test, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

The Springbok flyer broke his jaw in Saturday’s bruising showdown in Soweto.

Kolbe’s brilliant all-round play and match-winning displays off the kicking tee will be sorely missed when the All Blacks make a last-ditch effort to level Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at 2-2 in Saturday’s eagerly awaited decider in Baltimore (kick-off 11pm SA time).

The All Blacks also have injury concerns and will be without skipper Ardie Savea, who left the field with a shoulder injury in Soweto and will not be travelling with the squad for the clash at the NFL home of the Baltimore Ravens.

Also staying behind are props Carlu Sadie, Boan Venter and Ntuthuko Mchunu, as well as utility forwards Cobus Wiese and Ben-Jason Dixon, while backs Damian Willemse, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie, all of whom have struggled with injuries in recent weeks, are fit and will travel to the US.

“It was a truly epic Test match in Soweto,” Erasmus said.

“The All Blacks can still draw it in Baltimore, but obviously we are happy with this win.

“I don’t want to swear again because I got into trouble for that, and I apologise for that (he dropped the F-bomb after the second Test in Cape Town).

“But yes, it was epic. It was intense.

“It was a seriously good Test match in everything that it means because we were tested to our limits.